Four members of the Basehor-Linwood boy’s basketball team (2-0) scored in double figures Tuesday in the Bobcats' 77-71 first-round win over Lee’s Summit West in the Liberty North Varsity Invitational.

Senior Cory Davila picked up the first four points for the Bobcats as the two teams went back in forth early in the first quarter. Trailing 18-12 in the final minute of the quarter, senior Connor Younger knocked down two long-range shots to tie the game at 18 going into the second frame.

Junior Jordan Brown scored five points early in the second to help put the Bobcats up 25-20 but the Titans quickly evened the score. Basehor-Linwood built another four-point lead on buckets from Younger and sophomore Trevor McBride but the Titans again evened the score at 29 going into halftime.

The third quarter featured five lead changes early before the Bobcats started to build a lead. Younger found Davila inside twice and Brown hit a three in a span that saw the lead grow to 47-40. West came back with four unanswered points to close the third trailing 47-44.

Basehor-Linwood achieved its largest leads of the game in the fourth as they went up by as many as 12 behind multiple baskets from Younger, Brown and McBride. The Titans would start to close the gap late in the fourth after they applied a full-court press but could not overcome the deficit before the final buzzer sounded.

Younger led all scorers with 25 points, going 10-14 from the free-throw line and making three deep-balls. Brown scored 19 with three 3-pointers, McBride had 17 while going 5-6 on free throws and Davila put up 14.

“They’re good athletes,” head coach Michael McBride said. “We want to run some and we tried to run with them in the first half and we couldn’t really do it. So in the second half, we just did a better job being patient, playing our game and taking better shots.”

The Bobcats get a day off before the semifinals of the Liberty North Varsity Invitational Thursday. Their opponent will be the host-team, Liberty North. The Eagles defeated Northeast (KC) 82-32 in their opening-round game. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at Liberty North High School.

In other action

Leavenworth’s boys fell to Topeka West 56-47 Tuesday at home, the Pioneers are 0-2 on the season.

Lansing opened its season Tuesday on the road at Seaman. The boys defeated the Vikings 63-61 to start 1-0 while the girls fell 60-46 to begin 0-1. Seniors Malik Benson and Derrick Robinson II led the Lions with 13 points apiece while junior Payton Basler also scored 13. Senior Alex Mack added 10 points on 4/6 shooting and had three assists.

Pleasant Ridge traveled to Effingham to face Atchison County Community High School Tuesday after hosting Maur Hill Prep Friday. The Rams defeated the Tigers 61-43 to improve to 1-1 and the Lady Rams fell to 0-2 with a 54-45 loss.

Basehor-Linwood's girl's team (1-2) picked up its first win of the season in a 74-31 win against East High School (KC) in the second round of the Paola Tournament.