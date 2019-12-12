The United Soccer Coaches announced its 2019 Division II All-America Team on Wednesday, December 11. Santiago Agudelo received Third Team honors at forward. He is now a two-time All-America selection by both United Soccer Coaches and D2CCA.

Agudelo adds this distinction to his long-list of accolades at Fort Hays State. He also received Great American Conference Offensive Player of the Year, D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year, and D2CCA All-America Second Team honors in 2019. He finished with a team-best 39 points, producing 16 goals and seven assists to lead the team in each category.

In 2018, Agudelo was a second-team selection by United Soccer Coaches, while receiving a first-team selection and National Player of the Year honors from the D2CCA when he led the nation with 58 points (26 goals, 6 assists). He was also the D2CCA Central Region and MIAA Player of the Year in 2018.

Agudelo finished his career with 97 points, racking up 42 goals and 13 assists in just two seasons at Fort Hays State. He owns the career records at FHSU for points (97), points per match (2.49), goals (42), goals per match (1.08), game-winning goals (13), shots per match (5.1), shots on goal per match (2.49), while also owning nine single-season and four single-match records.

Agudelo is the first player in program history to receive multiple All-America honors from United Soccer Coaches, formerly known as the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA). Mauricio Castorino was the only other Tiger in history to receive All-America honors from the organization back in 2015.