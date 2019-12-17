After trailing 43-35 with under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Lansing girl’s basketball (2-1) rallied to defeat Shawnee Heights 50-46 Tuesday at Lansing High School.

“Games like that are why you play,” Lady Lions head coach KC Simmons said. “No one likes the 30 point wins or losses, it’s these games that come down to the wire like this that are kind of why you do this. It was just fun.”

The Lady Lions opened the game with an 8-2 lead behind buckets from Sam Moburg, Caitlin Bishop and Kamryn Farris but the Thunderbirds responded with an 8-0 run to tie it up at 12 going into the second.

Both teams struggled to score in the opening minutes of the quarter until Farris got the first basket three minutes in. Shawnee Heights took a 20-19 lead in the final minute but Trinity Richardson knocked down a three-pointer to give Lansing a 22-20 lead at halftime.

Lansing went up four at the beginning of the third but Shawnee Heights scored five straight to take a 27-26 lead. Jailynn Brooks gave the Lady Lions the lead again on a drive to the basket and the Thunderbirds responded with a 4-0 run to lead 32-29 after three.

The Thunderbirds began to build their lead in the fourth quarter going up by eight at 41-33 with under four minutes remaining. Lansing’s offense hit its stride as Bishop and Richardson hit shots to get within four. From there Bishop caught fire hitting three straight three-pointers to give Lansing a 48-45 lead with under a minute left in the game. On the Thunderbirds ensuing possession, Shannon Jessup drew a charge to keep the momentum in Lansing’s corner. From there, the Lady Lions were able to close out the win with free throws.

“When coach put me in, I knew what I needed to do,” Jessup said. “I just tried to do my job and trusted my teammates would do theirs.”

Bishop finished with 16 points and four three-pointers to lead the Lady Lions.

In other action

Lansing boy’s basketball (2-1) dropped its contest against Shawnee Heights by a score of 61-59 Tuesday at Lansing High School. The Lions trailed 28-15 at half after surrendering a 13-0 run to the Thunderbirds in the second quarter before rallying in the second half.

Pleasant Ridge boy’s basketball (2-2) fell to Valley Falls 55-43 Tuesday on the road. Connor Gibson led the Rams with 17 points with two three-pointers. Dawson Douthitt put up 10 points on three deep balls.

Pleasant Ridge girls basketball (2-2) defeated Valley Falls 41-11 Tuesday for its second win of the season.