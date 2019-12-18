NEWTON — Salina South's girls was missing a key piece on Tuesday night in a pivotal road contest in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League.

Freshman Acacia Weis was out due to illness, but the Cougars were able to rally together without their starting point guard and earned a 57-44 victory over the Railers.

South improved to 3-1 and 2-0 in AVCTL play, while Newton dropped to 0-4 and 0-1 in league play.

"Missing Acacia hurt a little bit tonight, but we adjusted," South coach Ryan Stuart said. "I thought Newton played really hard. They hit us with some run and jump stuff.

"Lauren Raubenstine and Victoria Maxton were huge for us. It was really nice to see those two get going. Anytime you can win on the road, especially down here, you’re going to take it."

South's two seniors —Raubenstine and Maxton — were finally able to made some contributions against the Railers. Raubenstine scored all seven of her points in the opening quarter, while Maxton added 10 points.

Sophomore Kylie Arnold led the Cougars with 13 points and sophomore Sydney Peterson added 12. Replacing Weis in the starting lineup was junior Mariah Junda, who tallied 11.

"This team is really unselfish," Stuart said. " They like to share the ball, and they find each other. I’m really excited for us going forward"

"We’ve been fighting some major illnesses before Christmas, and you’ve got to find a way to grind and get it done. Just real proud of the girls in the locker room for getting through that one and getting that ‘W.’”

The Cougars controlled from the get go leading 5-0 and pushed their lead to 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.

South matched its point total in the first quarter, increasing its lead to 28-17 at halftime.

Newton pulled within nine early in the the third quarter, but South was able to push the lead back to double digits for the remainder of the contest.

Arnold said they just had to play their game even without their starting point guard.

“We pushed the ball well, we looked for our shots," she said. "We hit some pretty big-time shots and finished."

Newton was led in scoring by Jenisa Cornejo who had 14 points off the bench.

South boys 70, Newton 52

For the first 15 minutes, South and Newton were playing right with each other.

But an 8-0 run for the Cougars right before halftime gave them the momentum they needed heading into the locker room.

South was able to keep that momentum and held on for an 18-point victory against a Railer squad that was averaging 85 points in their first three contests.

"We knew their plan was to shoot a ton of shots, and crash the boards," South coach Jason Hooper said. "Against the other teams, they were able to get a lot of those putbacks, and tonight I felt like we did a really nice job of owning the glass and limiting them to one shot per possession. We didn’t give them many layups that often off their press."



The win improved South to 2-2 and 1-1 in AVCTL play, while Newton dropped to 1-3 and 0-1 in league play.

"Momentum in basketball season is huge," Hooper said. "Anytime you can get a win, that’s one step in the right direction."

South held a 15-14 advantage after one, but the Railers kept the deficit within a possession before the Cougars used an 8-0 run which ended with a pair of 3-pointers by junior Josh Jordan to extend the lead to 11 at halftime.

The Cougars led by as many as 22 in the second half with Newton pulling within 15 with 2:24 left in the contest.

Four Cougars scored in double figures led by Jordan's 13, along with senior Cade Hannert adding 13. Senior Koby Ratcliff and junior Devon Junghans each had 12 and junior Colin Schreiber recorded a double-double of 10 points and 16 rebounds.

“I thought it was really good," said Ratcliff of the balanced scoring. "We controlled the tempo and the pace. We got up shots and we hit them."

Newton's Jaxon Brackeen and Alex Krogmeier each had 15 in the loss.

South hosts Salina Central for a doubleheader on Friday at South Gymnasium. The girls' contest will begin at 6 p.m. , with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.