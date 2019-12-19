The Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association released its latest rankings for class 5A and girls’ wrestling and Lansing climbed from ninth to seventh.

The Lions rise in the new top-10 comes off their first-place finish at the Eudora Tournament of Champions Saturday.

Lions’ junior Camden Maestes went from sixth to first in the 126-pound class after a 4-0 run in Eudora, including a defeat of previously top-ranked Jonah Andrews from Schlagle.

Senior Hartwell Taylor dropped from second to fourth in the 132-pound class after dropping his semifinal match Saturday and taking third place. Junior Jacob McClain remained fourth in the 152-pound class despite claiming first place and winning all of his matches by pinfall at Eudora.

The Lions wrap up the year at the Randy Starcher Memorial Dual Tournament Saturday at Tonganoxie High School.

Basehor-Linwood junior Dawson Lamberd’s spot at third in the 113-pound class was unchanged after his 5-0 run at the December Duals last week at Louisburg High School. Lamberd is currently 11-0 on the season. Bobcats’ senior Josh Willcutt remained in fifth in the 195-pound class and also went 5-0 at the December Duals. Willcutt leads the Bobcats with 114 total points scored on the season. Junior Cadence Christensen remained in fifth in the 143-pound class for the girls’ rankings. The Bobcat boys will close out 2019 at the Abilene High School Invitational Saturday while the girls compete at Ottawa High School.

Leavenworth’s boys varsity will travel to the Missouri side to compete in the Lee’s Summit Holiday Invitational beginning Friday and running through Saturday at Lee’s Summit High School. The junior varsity boys will host the Leavenworth Holiday Tournament Saturday at Leavenworth High School.