The 2019 portion of the high school wrestling season came to a close last weekend with each area team competing in tournaments in Kansas and Missouri.

Seventh-ranked Lansing competed at the Randy Starcher Memorial Dual Tournament Saturday at Tonganoxie High School and wrapped its semester with a second-place finish. The Lions had five grapplers go undefeated on the day including ranked individuals Camden Maestes (126-pound class), Hartwell Taylor (132-pound class) and Jacob McClain (152-pound class). Dylan Ward also won all five of his matches in the 195-pound class and Kobi Lawrence did the same in the 285-pound class. Isaiah Kruse went 4-1 in the 106-pound class as did Lane Gates in the 182-pound class.

Lansing won three of its first four duals by more than 30 points before falling to Shawnee Heights 48-31 in the championship match.

Leavenworth traveled to the Missouri side to compete in the Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament at Lee’s Summit High School. The Pioneers took 13th out of 33 teams at the two-day event. Tyler Robinson was the top finisher for the Pioneers taking third place in the 195-pound class.

Basehor-Linwood ended the semester with a seventh-place finish out of 12 teams at the Abilene Varsity Invitational Saturday at Abilene High School. Aiden Baker took third place in the 138-pound class after going 3-1. Tanner Parish earned second place in the 160-pound class with a 3-1 record and Josh Willcutt picked up third place in the 195-pound class.

Pleasant Ridge hosted the annual Justin Lee Irvine Memorial Tournament Saturday at Pleasant Ridge High School and five Rams earned medals. Nate Wilburn (126-pound class) and Tristan Dusil-Sweet (132-pound class) earned third-place finishes. Chance Keller (145-pound class) and Caleb Jackson (190-pound class) took second while Robert Gwartney (182-pound class) got first place.

Girls wrestlers competed at the Leavenworth JV Holiday Tournament Saturday at Leavenworth High School with the Lady Pioneers’ Olivia Crutchley (143-pound class) and Hannah Jackson (191-pound class) earning first-place finishes. Basehor-Linwood took home three medals beginning with Olivia O’Donnell’s first-place finish in the 116-pound class. Cadence Christensen finished second in the 143-pound class and Rhyan Briggs took third in the 101-pound class.