LAWRENCE — It's clear that Bill Self has a great deal of respect, even fondness, for Bob Huggins.

That said, midway through a laudatory response Thursday to a question about that very subject, Self wanted to make something else clear about the dynamic between himself and his West Virginia counterpart: His job is Kansas basketball head coach, not Huggins' hype man.

“You know, this is not an infomercial for him,” Self quipped, “but I’m a fan. I mean, I totally respect everything that he does and how he goes about his business.”

The No. 3-ranked Jayhawks won’t have to wait much longer to see that up close and personal.

KU (10-2) opens Big 12 play with a 3 p.m. Saturday tilt against the No. 16 Mountaineers (11-1) at Allen Fieldhouse, and as Self explained, the Jayhawks are preparing for a foe unlike any they’ve faced to date. Paced by starting bigs Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe, WVU leads the Big 12 in offensive rebounding percentage (38%) and is second only to KU in total rebounding margin (plus-7.7).

Couple the Mountaineers’ success on the boards with a league-best field goal percentage defense (35.9%) and it’s easy to see why Huggins’ squad has to this point authored a bounce-back season — WVU finished 15-21 a year ago with a 4-14 clip in Big 12 play.

“You’re naturally going to, when you lose those guys (Juwan Staten and Jevon Carter), maybe take a little bit of a step backwards or sideways. And last year they dealt with more crap than we even dealt with,” Self said. "... They got good at the end of the season last year, and a lot of their pieces are returning. And then you add a couple of very key pieces — Oscar and a couple of perimeter players — now they’re back to playing like West Virginia played a couple years ago, without question.”

Culver averages 9.4 rebounds across 26 minutes per game, while Tshiebwe sits at 8.8 rebounds in 21.3 minutes.

Self said the duo are “by far the two best rebounders in our league to date, especially per minute.”

“What (the Mountaineers) do such a great job of, and this is a supreme compliment, is they’re going to make it a fist fight,” Self said. "You’d better come ready to fight back. ... When I say fist fight, I don’t mean anything dirty. What I’m talking about is when the ball is shot there’s four hands above the rim going after it. They really do a good job of not letting you do what you want to do and certainly make you play faster than maybe what you’re comfortable playing.

“We have to be turned up but we have to be very poised at the same time and not play in a hurry.”

What’s noteworthy about this WVU team is that it isn’t exactly the “Press Virginia” of old — the Mountaineers are seventh in the Big 12 in steals per game (7.8), ninth in assist-to-turnover ratio (0.95) and last in turnover margin (plus-0.75).

“They make enough shots, kind of like our team, to keep teams honest, and then they just try to punish you inside. And they’re terrific defensively,” Self said. “Even though they don’t have as many steals, the things that they do to disrupt you in the half court is about as good as what they’ve always done, I think. I don’t think they do as much in the full court as what they’ve done in the past, but in the half court it's very comparable.”

And when all else fails, the Mountaineers can at least fall back on Huggins.

“Huggs is the fourth-winningest (active) coach in college basketball. He’s really good,” Self said. “I don’t know if you know this: He’s kind of a colorful, colorful fellow that also creates some interest that makes it fun. And so I think West Virginia coming into our league in my opinion was really good for basketball. I’m not saying it wasn’t good for everybody, but it was really good for basketball, primarily because of Bob.

“And then of course he’s had really good players and really good teams, and he gets ’em to play his way and do it his way.”

KU still relying on De Sousa

Silvio De Sousa is averaging just 3.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game this season. The junior forward played just 11 combined minutes in the Jayhawks' last two contests, totaling two points and two rebounds.

Still, Self said KU is still relying on De Sousa to be a contributor.

“I think Silvio’s the wild-card the rest of the season,” Self said. “Yeah, we need him to be good. We need him to certainly impact it more than what he has. We need him to have more opportunities than what we’ve given him so far, what I’ve given him. But also he’s got a responsibility to do some things better, as well.”