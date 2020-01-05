Four area basketball teams were in action Saturday in the 810 Varsity Sunflower Showcase at Piper High School.

The tenth-ranked Lansing girls (3-2) took the court for the second game of the day - after picking up a 45-41 win against Blue Valley Southwest at home Friday - for a matchup with 6A Free State. Despite trailing just 23-14 at halftime, the Lady Lions fell behind to the Thunderbirds in the second half to fall by a final score of 51-32. The Lady Lions will face Leavenworth on the road Tuesday with a scheduled tip of 5:45 p.m.

Lansing’s boys (2-3) were up next against No. 6 Free State coming off a 62-53 loss to Blue Valley Southwest at home Friday. The Lions fell behind early 10-2 after the Thunderbirds opened with two three-pointers and trailed 17-8 after the first quarter.

Trailing 20-14, Jake Jackson knocked down a three followed by a three-point play from Braeden Howard and a basket from Payton Basler to make the score 23-22 Thunderbirds at the half.

The Thunderbirds began to pull ahead in the second half but back-to-back buckets from Howard and Charles Wood brought the Lions back within two. Free State again extended its lead toward the end of the third but Malik Benson scored four straight points to keep the Lions within three at 36-33 going into the final frame.

Lansing struggled to find its offense in the fourth as Free State opened the quarter with an 11-0 run before Basler knocked down a three to make the score 47-36. From there, the Thunderbirds kept a double-digit lead and secured the 53-43 win.

The Lions will face Leavenworth Tuesday at Leavenworth High School. Tip is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Basehor-Linwood’s girls (3-2) defeated 4A No. 6 Baldwin 46-44 on a buzzer-beating three from junior Addison Penegar. The Lady Bobcats trailed 28-19 at the half but quickly evened the score at 30 in the third quarter. Both teams traded the lead down the stretch up until Penegar’s game-winning shot. Basehor-Linwood returns to action Friday when it hosts Lansing. Tip is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

The Basehor-Linwood boys (3-2) took on Park Hill South from Missouri but fell short in a 75-70 loss. The Bobcats will face Lansing Friday in their home opener. Tip is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.