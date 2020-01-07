After closely contested first halves, Leavenworth basketball was defeated in both boys and girls action by Lansing Tuesday at Leavenworth High School.

After two minutes of scoreless play, Jailynn Brooks opened the scoring for Lansing in the girls’ game but Aleshia Jones responded for the Lady Pioneers with back-to-back baskets to go up 4-2. The Lady Lions regained the lead but Jones kept the Leavenworth close as she scored its first eight points. With the first quarter winding down, Caitlin Bishop got open in the corner and knocked down a three-pointer to give Lansing a 15-10 lead going into the second.

Leavenworth’s Jariah Wright opened the quarter by scoring the team’s first eight points to lead 18-17. The Lady Lions responded with a 7-0 run behind makes from Sam Caldwell, Brooks and Kamryn Farris to lead 26-21 at halftime.

Lansing continued to push with another 7-0 run to start the third quarter followed by a 9-0 run to go up 41-25 going into the fourth quarter. Lansing would go on to pick up a 53-32 victory and move to 4-2 on the season. The Lady Lions will be on the road again Friday when they take on Basehor-Linwood with tip scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

Leavenworth moves to 1-5 and will be at home again Friday against Turner. Tip is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

Similar to the girls’ game, the boys played scoreless basketball for the first two minutes until Leavenworth’s JoVaughn Darthard got to the rim to open the scoring. The Lions countered with an 8-0 run to go up 8-2 but Alan Robinson Jr. and Kenyon Myers got the Pioneers back into it at 8-7. Nehemiah Griffin got to the rim and tied the game at 10 for the Pioneers after one quarter. The Lions got going in the second quarter with a 9-0 run fueled by seven points from Jake Jackson. Malik Benson capped another string of unanswered points for Lansing with a steal and slam dunk to give the Lions a 26-16 halftime lead.

The Lions did not look back coming out of the break as they reeled off another long run to secure a 59-43 win. Lansing moves to 3-3 on the season and will face Basehor-Linwood on the road Friday. Tip is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

The Pioneers fall to 1-3 on the season and will host Turner Friday with a scheduled tip at 7:15 p.m.

In other action

Pleasant Ridge boys defeated Jackson Heights on the road Tuesday 40-39 to move to 3-2. The Rams host McLouth Friday. Tip is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

The Lady Rams fell to Jackson Heights Tuesday by a score of 48-36 to fall to 3-3. They return to action at home Friday against McLouth with a scheduled tip of 5:45 p.m.