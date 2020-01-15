Fresh off a home win against Lansing Friday, No. 6 Basehor-Linwood (5-2, 2-0) picked up its second straight victory Tuesday on the road against Shawnee Heights.

The Bobcats won by a score of 56-48 after trailing for the majority of the contest. A sequence of fouls by the Thunderbirds in the final minutes allowed the Bobcats to go on a 7-1 run and secure the win. Cory Davila led Basehor-Linwood with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting and a perfect 6-of-6 from the line.

Jordan Brown added 16 points and Connor Younger finished with 14.

Basehor-Linwood girls’ basketball (5-2, 2-0) picked up its third straight win Tuesday beating Shawnee Heights 53-35 after pulling away in the third quarter. The Thunderbirds trailed by just one early in the third and were poised to make a run after Basehor’s Riley Tinder came out of the game with her fourth foul, but were instead held scoreless while the Lady Bobcats scored eight consecutive points. From there, the Lady Bobcats kept the advantage down the stretch, outscoring Heights 13-4 in the final frame.

Lucy Lally led the Lady Bobcats with a game-high 17 points, 14 of which came in the second half. Her three points in the first half came on a 3-pointer that broke an 18-18 tie gave Basehor the lead – which held for the remainder of the game. Basehor-Linwood returns to action Friday when they will travel to De Soto. The girls are scheduled to tip-off at 5:45 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:15 p.m.

In other action

Lansing traveled to Turner Tuesday and came away with a 66-32 win to move to 5-3 overall and 1-2 in the United Kansas Conference.

The Lady Lions picked up a 60-7 win at Turner Tuesday to move to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the UKC. The Lady Lions are back in action Thursday when they face Blue Valley South on the road. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Leavenworth hosted De Soto Tuesday but fell in a close game by a score of 46-42.

The Pioneers are 2-6 overall and 1-2 in the UKC. The Lady Pioneers were defeated by De Soto 69-20 Tuesday to fall to 2-5 and 1-2 in the UKC. Leavenworth will face Lansing on the road Friday in the second meeting of the rivals this season – Lansing won the first matchup in both the boys and girls games. The girls are scheduled to tip at 5:45 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:15 p.m.

Pleasant Ridge boys basketball (4-2) picked up a 55-47 win Tuesday at Jefferson County North. Connor Gibson led all scorers with 22 points and three 3-pointers. Justin Johnston was behind him with 15 points and Gavin VanDyke added 10.

The Lady Rams fell to JCN Tuesday 53-22 to move to 3-4 overall. Pleasant Ridge will be back in action Friday when they travel to Horton. The girls are scheduled to tip at 5:45 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:15 p.m.