TREVION ALEXANDER, TOPEKA WEST

Alexander, a 6-foot-3 junior, scored a game- and career-high 29 points with two 3-pointers as Topeka West's boys improved to 3-1 with a 57-45 Centennial League road win over Hayden on Tuesday night.

JOE BERRY, WASHBURN RURAL

A 6-3 junior, Berry scored 21 points to tie for game-high scoring honors as Washburn Rural improved to 6-1 with a 48-40 overtime Centennial League boys victory over Highland Park on Monday night at Rural.

NiJAREE CANADY, TOPEKA HIGH

Canady, a 6-0 sophomore, scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Topeka High's girls remained undefeated with a 77-30 Centennial League victory over Highland Park on Tuesday night at High.

BROOKLYN DeLEYE, WASHBURN RURAL

A 6-1 freshman, De Leye scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Washburn Rural's girls improved to 5-2 with a 59-24 Centennial League win over Highland Park on Monday night at Rural.

JACK HUTCHINSON, WASHBURN RURAL

Hutchinson, a 6-2 junior, tied for game-high scoring honors with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, as Washburn Rural boosted its record to 6-1 with a 48-40 Centennial League overtime boys victory over Highland Park on Monday night at Rural.

CJ POWELL, HIGHLAND PARK

A 6-7 junior, Powell scored a game-high 18 points as Highland Park's boys bounced back from an overtime loss to Washburn Rural on Monday to improve to 6-2 with a 49-46 Centennial League road victory at Topeka High Tuesday night.

JOHN ROEDER, HAYDEN

Roeder, a 5-11 senior, led Hayden with 15 points, including 3-pointers, in the Wildcats' 57-45 Centennial League boys loss to Topeka West on Tuesday night at Hayden.

KIKI SMITH, TOPEKA HIGH

A 5-7 freshman guard, Smith scored a career-high 25 points Tuesday night as Topeka High's girls improved to 7-0 with a 77-30 Centennial League victory over Highland Park.

MACY SMITH, HAYDEN

A 5-8 sophomore, Smith scored 13 points and hit two 3-pointers to lead Hayden's girls to a 43-36 Centennial League victory over Topeka West on Tuesday night at Hayden.

CAMRYN TURNER, SEAMAN

Turner, a 5-9 junior, led the way with a game-high 18 points as Seaman's girls improved to 6-0 with a 54-36 Centennial League road victory at Junction City on Tuesday night.