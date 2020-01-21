LIBERTY, Mo. — Leavenworth boy’s basketball kicked off the CW Stessman Invitational Tuesday with a 50-34 loss to Rockhurst at Liberty High School.

Rockhurst opened with a 5-0 lead before JoVaughn Darthard got the Pioneers on the board. JaiKuan Darthard made it a one-point game at 5-4 but the Hawklets pushed the lead to three to end a low-scoring opening quarter.

Nehemiah Griffin opened the scoring in the second quarter with a three-pointer followed by another from Payton Hanzlik to bring the Pioneers within one at 11-10. Rockhurst responded with five unanswered points before Alan Robinson Jr. knocked down a three-pointer to get Leavenworth within three. The Hawklets were able to extend their lead to six and go into halftime with a 19-13 lead.

Rockhurst maintained a six-point lead throughout the third quarter as the Pioneers attempted to close the gap with scores from Darthard, Kenyon Myers. and Jalen Vaughn. The Hawklets another 5-0 run to lead 31-22 going into the final quarter.

Robinson Jr. opened the fourth quarter with a long ball but Rockhurst used a quick run to take its largest lead of the game at 36-25. Myers converted a three-point play and a layup to keep the Pioneers within single digits but the Hawklets pulled away to close out the win.

Myers led the Pioneers with nine points and Robinson Jr. was behind him with six.

The Pioneers will return to action in the CW Stessman Invitational Thursday to take on Belton. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Liberty High School.

In other action

Basehor-Linwood girl’s basketball (6-3) opened the 20th Annual Bobcat Invitational Tournament Tuesday with a 54-23 defeat of Ottawa. The Lady Bobcats opened the game on a 7-0 run capped by a three-pointer from Sami Fisher. After allowing a score from Ottawa, Basehor-Linwood went on 21-0 run to lead 28-2 at the end of the first quarter and 39-7 at halftime. The win was the 300th career victory for head coach Jason Tatkenhorst. The Lady Bobcats will face the winner of St. Joe Central and Blue Valley Friday in the semifinals of the Bobcat Invitational. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Pleasant Ridge girl’s basketball fell to Horton 64-51 on the road Tuesday to move to 2-6 on the season.

Lansing girl’s basketball hosted Mill Valley Tuesday and picked up a 52-24 win to move to 6-4 overall. The Lady Lions return to action Friday at Gardner Edgerton. Tip is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

Lansing boy’s basketball fell to Shawnee Mission Northwest 70-62 Tuesday in the first round of the Viking Classic Tournament at Shawnee Mission West High School. The Lions are 5-5 overall this season and will return to action Thursday in the second round of the Viking Classic where they will face Wyandotte. Tip is scheduled for 3 p.m.