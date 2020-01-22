Basehor-Linwood, Lansing and Leavenworth bowling all participated in a four-team event Tuesday hosted by Basehor-Linwood at Crown Lanes in Leavenworth. De Soto ran away with both the varsity girls’ and the varsity boys’ events.

On the girls’ side of things, the De Soto team rolled 1,910 to take first place, Leavenworth was close behind with 1,844, Basehor-Linwood rolled 1,735 for third place, and Lansing finished fourth, 11 pins back with 1,724.

Brooke Collins led the Pioneers, rolling a total of 545 (175-192-178) followed by Chloe Herring, who rolled a 489 (165-153-171).

Basehor-Linwood was led by Morgan McCarthy’s team-high series of 526 (142-195-189) followed by Haley Hefton’s total of 497 (176-200-121).

The Lansing girls were led by sophomore Cynthia Phillips, who rolled a 472 series (189-141-143). Junior Aubree Dutton was close behind her with a 457 series (183-136-138).

The De Soto varsity boys rolled an outstanding 2,619 series to run away with first place in the tournament.

Leavenworth took second and rolled 2,440, Lansing was third with 2,152, and Basehor-Linwood took fourth with 1,168.

William Ayers rolled the high game and series for the Pioneers scoring a total of 665 (192-208-265). Tristan Smith rolled the next best series for Leavenworth totaling 570 (222-175-173).

Senior Hayden Hurley led the Lansing boys team by rolling a 621 series (176-230-215), and finished fourth place overall individually. Freshman Ben Wangerin had Lansing’s next best series as he rolled a 565 series (225-172-168). Sophomore Kenden Coleman was close behind Wangerin with a 528 series (161-186-181).