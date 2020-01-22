Among the many stories involved in the Kansas City Chiefs berth in the Super Bowl was how a group of fans from out of state overcame unfavorable weather and traveled to Arrowhead Stadium to see it in person.

David Fearn, a 1978 graduate of Leavenworth High School and lifelong Chiefs fan, was in the middle of a layover in Atlanta while heading to Kansas City for the AFC Championship when he met the grandparents of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Herman and Virginia, who were also traveling to Kansas City for the game. Fearn said the groups connected with each other because they were wearing Chiefs gear.

Icy conditions in Kansas City Friday led to flights being delayed and canceled for most of the day. Fearn said he heard from friends and family in the Kansas City/Leavenworth area about the road conditions as well.

Soon after, Southwest Airlines canceled its flight to Kansas City and redirected them to St. Louis instead. From there, Fearn rented an SUV and traveled to Kansas City Friday night with Herman, Virginia and three other fans he met along the way.

Fearn grew up in Leavenworth where his father, Joseph Fearn, owned Fearn’s Furniture and Appliances at 6th and Cherokee streets. Joseph was an avid Chiefs fan who attended the first Super Bowl and had season tickets for more than 15 years. Fearn currently resides in Tennessee.

Hill showed his appreciation for Fearn Saturday through Twitter – where Fearn’s son, Dakota, shared the original story. Dakota added in his tweet that his father would have done this for anyone.

Fearn said he was happy to be able to help any Chiefs fans get to the game and that Hill’s grandparents are really good people.

“We just did what people do to get to a game,” he said. “We banded together as Chiefs fans and made something really good happen.”

The Chiefs won their first AFC Championship in the franchise’s history Sunday when they beat the Tennessee Titans 35-24. They advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1970 to face the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.