Lansing swimming picked up a win Tuesday in a home meet against five other teams, including Leavenworth, at the Lansing High School natatorium.

The Lions scored 410 team points, 105 more than Leavenworth, which finished in second place with 305.

200-yard medley relay

Lansing’s Mike Bresser, Vianney Verzola, Greyson Walker and Nathan Spikelmier took first with a time of 1:56.35. Leavenworth’s Angel Morgan, Nick Walker, Curtis Springer and Jesse Purvis finished in second with a final time of 1:58.

200-yard freestyle

Lansing’s Jake Blackwell finished in third place with a time of 2:17.41. John Walck took fourth (2:17.65) and Ethan Crumpacker was behind him in fifth (2:30.37).

Josh Schatzel was the Pioneers’ top-finisher in sixth place (2:30.37) followed by Laith Carney in seventh (2:31.94) and Konnor Quinn-Colmon in eighth (2:32.08).

200-yard individual medley

Leavenworth’s Jeb Marshall took first place (2:30.16) followed by Lansing’s Tucker Dixon in second (2:34.59).

Lansing’s Antonio Depaolis (2:36.09) and Brady Tinder (2:36.35) finished in third and fourth, respectively, while Leavenworth’s David Redding (2:38.93) rounded out the top five finishers.

50-yard freestyle

Walker took first (22.91) for Lansing and Levi Francis (26.09) finished in fourth.

100-yard butterfly

Leavenworth’s Springer won the event with a time of 56.25, nearly 10 seconds faster than Lansing’s Walker, who took second with a time of 1:05.88.

Purvis finished in fourth (1:07.29) and Spikelmier (1:09.11) rounded out the top 5.

100-yard freestyle

Kade Imhoff won the event with a time of 56.4 seconds followed by Tinder in third (58.61) and Levi Francis in fourth (59.9).

Leavenworth’s Calen Neibert finished in fifth with a time of 1:00.87.

500-yard freestyle

Spikelmier was the Lions’ top finisher in second (6:05.05) followed by Bresser in third (6:11.76). David Redding took fourth for the Pioneers, finishing in 6:30.2.

Geoffrey Stentiford rounded out the top 5 with a time of 6:30.98.

200-yard free relay

Lansing’s team of Jacob Blackwell, Spikelmier, DePaolis and Walker won the event, finishing with a time of 1:43.73.

Leavenworth’s team of Springer, Moran, Walker and Purvis took second with a time of 1:41.75.

100-yard backstroke

Imhoff won the event for Lansing with a time of 1:04.43 with Walck behind him in third, finishing in 1:11.09. DePaolis rounded out the top 5 with a time of 1:14.83.

100-yard breaststroke

Leavenworth’s Walker took first place with a time of 1:17.63. Verzola finished in third for Lansing, dropping nearly six seconds on his final time of 1:19.25 seconds.

400-yard free relay

Leavenworth’s team of Springer, Purvis, Neibert and Moran won the event with a time of 3:49.47 seconds. Lansing’s team of Francis, Walck, Jacob Blackwell and Dixon took third, finishing with a time of 3:59.28, eight seconds faster than their entry time.

Up next

Both the Pioneers and the Lions will return to the pool Saturday at Blue Valley Southwest High School. The events are scheduled to begin at noon.