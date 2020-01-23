After a busy weekend at the Tournament of Champions in Newton, Leavenworth wrestling is coming up on its final home competition of the 2019-20 season when it hosts Lansing in the annual Battle of Eisenhower dual on Feb. 6.

Head coach Matthew Long said the setting at Newton is a good opportunity for grapplers to see where they need to improve.

“The Newton Tournament of Champions is similar to the state tournament,” he said, “a very tough competition. The wrestlers get a true test of where they are and what they need to work on. This year was a 32-man bracket and senior Tyler Robinson placed eighth and senior Julien Bell had a strong showing.” Robinson went 3-3 in the 195-pound class while Bell was 2-2 in the 160-pound class.

Overall, Long said despite his team’s youth, he has strong senior leadership to help the underclassmen. He said last weekend’s competition and the upcoming matches are important when it comes to being prepared for the postseason.

“Right now it is time for the wrestlers to kick it into gear, push their limits, perfect their technique and be ready for state,” he said.

The Pioneers have two girls on the team this season and both are ranked by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association in their weight classes. Hannah Jackson ranks fifth in the 191-pound class while sophomore Olivia Crutchley is fifth in the 143-pound class.

“We have had a girl on the team the last few years,” he said. “This year we have two and they work hard, at times harder than the boys. I do see the girl’s program growing each year because now they have their own division and do not have to wrestle boys.”

Long also said he has seen the offseason work put in by sophomores David Drake and Julian Long translating to their performance this season.

The Pioneers are scheduled to travel to Blue Valley Northwest for the Husky Invitational this weekend. The two-day competition is scheduled to begin Friday and conclude Saturday in Overland Park.