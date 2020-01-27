BASEHOR, Ks. — The 20th Annual Bobcat Invitational wrapped up Monday at Basehor-Linwood High School with both the Bobcats’ boys and girls teams playing for first place.

The Lady Bobcats (7-4) fell to Piper (12-2), the second-ranked team in 4A, 57-43 in the championship game to take second place.

Piper opened the scoring and led 7-4 early before a three-point play from Lucy Lally tied the game up for the Lady Bobcats. The Pirates responded with a 9-2 run to lead 16-9 after one quarter.

The Pirates extended their lead to 11 in the second quarter on consecutive three-pointers. Riley Tinder, Adell Gore and Lally all contributed to an 8-0 run that pulled the Lady Bobcats within three at 23-20. The Pirates kept Basehor-Linwood from taking the lead and ended the half up 26-22.

Piper increased its lead to eight early in the third and closed the door on a comeback.

Lally and Gore represented the Lady Bobcats on the all-tournament team.

In the boy’s championship game, the Bobcats (9-2) defeated Raytown South (11-2), ranked first in the 810 Varsity Top 25 and second in Missouri 4A, 77-66 in overtime to win the Annual 20th Bobcat Invitational

Both teams traded baskets in the opening quarter with the Bobcats taking an early 5-2 lead before the Cardinals went ahead 8-5. Down 9-7, Connor Younger reclaimed the lead for the Bobcats on a three-pointer. Younger knocked down another three to put the Bobcats ahead 15-14 in the final seconds of the first quarter.

The Bobcats started to grow their lead in the second behind back-to-back three-pointers from Younger and Jordan Brown. Raytown South did not go away and ended the half on a 5-0 run to trail the Bobcats 28-23.

Younger and Brown would not slow down in the third quarter as the pair went on a 7-0 run to put the Bobcats up 12 at 35-23. Brown then took over himself scoring 10-straight points for the Bobcats to extend their lead to 47-32 going into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals began to rally in the fourth with five unanswered to open the quarter. Brown scored five more and Cory Davila blocked two shots but Raytown South still went on another brief run to cut the lead to 50-45.

Minutes later, A.J. Cooper scored his first points of the game on a corner three-pointer to put Basehor-Linwood up 57-49. The Cardinals responded with five consecutive points to trail 57-54 but baskets from Brown and Davila later increased the lead to 62-56. Brown fouled out in the final minutes of the game while defending a three-point shot, ending his night with a career-high 28 points. The Cardinals capitalized on the foul, cut the lead to three, then tied the game at 62-62 to force overtime.

Younger took over for the Bobcats in the extra frame opening with a three-pointer followed by a fadeaway jump shot from the free-throw line. Davila put the Bobcats up five with two free throws then Trevor McBride got on the board with two free throws to extend the lead to 71-64. Younger closed out the game for the Bobcats with six points from the free-throw line sealing the championship win against the No. 1 Cardinals.

Younger led all scorers with 32 points and was named the tournament MVP. Brown finished with 28 and was named to the all-tournament team. Davila scored 12 and added five blocks while making the all-tournament team.

Both Basehor-Linwood teams are back in action at home Thursday when they host Shawnee Mission-West. The girls are scheduled to tip at 5:45 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:15 p.m.