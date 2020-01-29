Super Bowl media coverage can be frustrating when your team is actually playing in the game.

With a handful of days remaining until Super Bowl 54 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers kicks off, the media coverage has been taken to a whole other level with the teams arriving in Miami at the beginning of the week.

One thing I have noticed since the matchup for Sunday’s game was set nearly two weeks ago is how the world is truly introduced to a team once they make the Super Bowl. We have watched Patrick Mahomes play every minute of two seasons here in Kansas City, which makes it somewhat hard to grasp that there are people who will tune into the Super Bowl who have never seen him throw a football.

There are people who will consume Super Bowl coverage in great amounts this week and on Sunday who know nothing about Andy Reid, Tyreek Hill, Tyrann Mathieu, Chris Jones or Travis Kelce the way fans of the Chiefs do.

This is a time of year when guys like Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless from ESPN will unleash their hottest takes about both teams in hopes of riling the fans up. And while I will admit, I get a little frustrated reading Bayless’ nonsensical postings on Twitter, it is easier to ignore them and not give them what they want.

We have not had the opportunity to hear Hill or Frank Clark speak on their incidents of domestic assault – neither were convicted – in part because the Chiefs likely do not allow their credentialed reporters to ask those questions. In the case of this week, the NFL credentials media for coverage of the Super Bowl, meaning questions regarding those incidents will likely be asked and answered.

One thing we should almost be certain will happen this week is someone will resurface tweets that a player posted a decade ago.

It has already happened with tweets from Mahomes about George Zimmerman and Trayvon Martin from 2013. Mahomes has not commented on this yet and hopefully, no one wastes his time asking posts he made when he was a minor. The practice of digging through a famous person’s social media for – potentially – controversial material when they are getting a lot of attention is sad and I hope I do not have to see any more of that nonsense this week.

So, as we countdown the days to the Super Bowl, do not be surprised if you hear a ton of negative opinions about the Chiefs from people who either do not know what they are talking about or are looking for a reaction.

Do not let people who just started paying attention affect how you feel about your team. Stay locked in and enjoy the lead-up to this awesome game.

Jason Brown is the sports editor of the Leavenworth Times. Contact him at jbrown@leavenworthtimes.com