Lansing boy’s basketball pushed its overall record to 9-5 Tuesday with a close win on the road against Gardner Edgerton.

The Lions trailed 15-10 after the first quarter but took the lead early in the second quarter and held onto it for the remainder of the contest. Lansing shot 47% from the field while holding the Trailblazers to 31%. Jake Jackson led the Lions with 17 points on 7/10 shooting. Alex Mack was close behind with 16 points on 6/9 shooting.

The Lions return to action Friday when they host Mill Valley. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Competing in the Wellsville Top Gun Tournament, the Lansing Lady Lions fell to the host-team, Wellsville, 38-30 in the opening round.

Kamryn Farris led the Lady Lions with seven points followed by Sam Moburg with five.

The Lady Lions return to action in the second round of the Top Gun Tournament Thursday against Hayden. Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Pleasant Ridge Lady Rams (2-7) fell to Oskaloosa 57-42 Tuesday in the first round of the Jefferson County North Tournament. Kaija Nutsch led the Lady Rams with 14 points followed by Caitlyn Herbig with 10.

The Lady Rams return to action at the JCN Tournament Friday to take on Valley Falls. Tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Pleasant Ridge boy’s basketball defeated Horton 65-45 Tuesday to move to 7-3 overall. Walker Adams led all scorers with 20 points. Connor Gibson was the second-leading scorer with 10 points.

Wrestling

Basehor-Linwood went 2-1 Tuesday at the Seaman Quad at Topeka-Seaman High School to move to 7-3 overall in dual competition this season.

The Bobcats defeated Junction City in the opening match 40-36, despite surrendering 18 points in open weight classes. After a close loss in their second match, the Bobcats’ bounced back for a 35-29 win against Topeka to close the night.

Sophomore Aiden Baker (138-pound class) and seniors Kaden Jacobson (152-pound class) and Josh Wilcutt (195-pound class) all went 3-0 on the night to make the all-duals team.

The Bobcats return to action Saturday when they travel to Chanute to compete in the SEK Invitational.

Lansing defeated Olathe West 67-15 Tuesday at home for the program’s senior night.

Tristen Givens picked up a pinfall win in the 120-pound class to kick off the action. Hartwell Taylor pinned his opponent in 45 seconds in the 132-pound class for the win.

Robert Burns picked up a win by a 7-6 decision in the 138-pound class followed by pinfall wins from Hank Hagan and Jesse Pearson in the 145-pound class.

Jacob McClain earned a pinfall win in 1:38 in the 152-pound class followed by a win from Jack Knutson in the 160-pound class by a 15-7 major decision.

Andrew Shields got a quick win in the 195-pound class and Kobi Lawrence closed out the competition with a pinfall win in the 285-pound class.

The Lions will compete Saturday in the Shawnee Mission North Invitational at Shawnee Mission North High School.

Leavenworth competed at the Blue Valley Northwest Huskey Invitational Saturday and finished 17th in a field of 25 teams.

Senior Tyler Robinson was the top finisher for the Pioneers as he finished second in the 195-pound class, falling to BVNW’s Caiden Casella by a 7-4 decision.

Julien Bell placed fifth in the 160-pound class, defeating BVNW’s Brendan Bartholome – ranked fifth in 6A – by pinfall in 1:42.