Basehor-Linwood boy’s basketball extended its winning streak to seven games Thursday with a 55-44 home win against Shawnee Mission-West.

The Vikings got the scoring started with a deep ball but Ethan Wilkinson got the Bobcats on the board on the ensuing possession. Jordan Brown knocked down a three-pointer to give Basehor-Linwood its first lead of the game at 5-3. Both teams slowed down on offense and the Bobcats took a 10-7 lead into the second quarter.

The pace stayed mostly the same in the second but Brown scored five-straight for the Bobcats to build a 15-9 lead.

Brown got the scoring started in the second half with a three but the Vikings went on a quick 6-0 run to get within one at 20-19.

Connor Younger halted the run followed by baskets from Brown and Cory Davila to put the Bobcats up 28-21. The Vikings continued to string together small runs and tied the game at 33-33 after executing a three-point play. With the game tied at 35-35, the Vikings had a chance to take a lead going into the fourth on a breakaway layup but Brown chased it down at the buzzer to keep the game tied.

Younger opened the fourth quarter scoring four quick points on a layup then off a steal where he got another layup. Trevor McBride got in the scoring column with a three-pointer, followed by two more from Younger in the corner for a 9-0 run to put the Bobcats up 48-37. The Vikings could not overcome the scoring burst as the Bobcats wrapped up their seventh-straight win.

Younger led all scorers with 24 points.

The Lady Bobcats fell to Shawnee Mission East 53-45 Thursday to move to 7-5 overall this season. The Vikings opened up an early 13-2 lead before Adell Gore, Addison Penegar, Isabel Sibert and Lucy Lally got the Lady Bobcats within six at 28-22 going into halftime. The Vikings held onto their lead throughout the fourth quarter and staved off a Basehor-Linwood comeback in the fourth to secure the win.

Basehor-Linwood returns to action Tuesday when they host Pittsburg High School. The girls are scheduled to tip at 5:45 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:15 p.m.

In other action

Pleasant Ridge boy’s basketball fell to Valley Falls in the third-place game of the Valley Falls Tournament Wednesday at Valley Falls High School. The final score was 50-43 after overtime.

Connor Gibson led the Rams with 17 points followed by Chase Wohlgemuth with nine. The Rams are scheduled to return to action Monday when they host McLouth. Tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Leavenworth girl’s basketball (2-7) fell to Maize (6-4) 72-46 in the first round of the Topeka City Classic Thursday at Topeka-Seaman High School. The Lady Pioneers return to action in Topeka Friday against Topeka West (1-5). Tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Lansing girl’s basketball (8-5) defeated Hayden 48-41 Thursday in the second round of the Top Gun Tournament at Wellsville High School. The Lady Lions will play for fifth place in Wellsville Saturday against Spring Hill. Tip is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.