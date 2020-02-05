he Lansing Lions bowling team hosted the fifth United Kansas Conference Tournament of the season at Crown Lanes in Leavenworth.

The four-team event that also involved Leavenworth, Turner and Shawnee Heights was dominated by the Thunderbirds’ girls and boys bowlers. The Lansing girls finished second behind the Thunderbirds, rolling a 1,967 team score. The Lady Pioneers finished in third with a 1,707 team score. Lansing was led by sophomore Abby Hausback who rolled a 525 series (169-213-143) while sophomore Cynthia Phillips was close behind her with a 506 series (214-154-138).

Leavenworth’s Chloe Herring rolled a team-high series of 538.

The Lansing boys rolled a 2,336 team score but finished second behind the Shawnee Heights boys. Leavenworth finished fourth in the field, rolling a total team score of 2,336. Lansing was led by senior Hayden Hurley, who rolled a 670 series (243-151-276), and finished first overall in the tournament. In his final game, Hurley made another run at a perfect game. He had eight strikes in a row before getting a spare in the ninth frame, and ended up with a 276. Sophomore Garrett Carl also had a good day by rolling a 561 series (164-172-225).

Michael Hoover led the Pioneers with a total series of 609 (192-216-201) followed by Tristan Smith with 545 (183-200-162).

The Pioneers compete again at 3 p.m. Monday when they take on Basehor-Linwood and Piper at Crown Lanes.

The Lions return to action Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. when they host Blue Valley Southwest, Blue Valley West and Piper at Crown Lanes.

Basketball

Pleasant Ridge boys’ basketball (7-6) opened the week with two losses on back-to-back road games. The Rams fell to McLouth 48-40 Monday and Maur Hill 47-35 Tuesday.

Connor Gibson led the Rams with 33 points between both contests and eight total made 3-pointers. Devin Stutz and Justin Johnston scored eight and nine points respectively, in Tuesday’s loss.

The Pleasant Ridge girls (5-9) opened the week with a 50-36 road win against McLouth Monday. The Lady Rams followed it up Tuesday with a 39-37 victory at Maur Hill. After trailing 37-33 in the final minutes, the Lady Rams scored six unanswered points to split the season series with the Ravens.

Pleasant Ridge returns to action Friday when they host Atchison County Community High School. The girls are scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Basehor-Linwood girls’ basketball defeated 4A Pittsburg Tuesday 53-29 to move to 8-5 overall. The boys defeated Pittsburg 89-81 to move to 11-3 on the season.

Basehor-Linwood will go on the road to close the week Friday at Turner. The girls are scheduled to tip at 5:45 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:15 p.m. Leavenworth boys’ basketball picked up a home win Tuesday, defeating Bonner Springs 63-58 to move to 4-7 overall.

The Lady Pioneers fell to Bonner Springs Tuesday by a score of 40-34 to move to 2-9 overall.

Leavenworth is back in action Friday when they host Shawnee Heights in a United Kansas Conference matchup. The girls are scheduled to tip at 5:45 with the boys to follow at 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

The United Kansas Conference held its 2020 girls’ championships Tuesday at Turner High School. Shawnee Heights won the team title with 110 points, followed by Basehor-Linwood (51), Lansing (33) and Leavenworth (32).

Lansing’s Jada Pearson finished second in the 130-pound class followed by Basehor-Linwood’s Molly Cunnington.

Abby Busch took first place for the Lions in the 136-pound class with Ashley Pedersen in third for the Bobcats.

Leavenworth’s Olivia Crutchley earned a first-place finish in the 143-pound class.

Basehor’s Jill Wallace was a third-place finisher in the class. Mandy Wilson picked up first place in the 170-pound class for the Bobcats.

Leavenworth’s Hannah Jackson went 5-0 to win the 191-pound class. Jackson won all of her matches by falls.

Lansing’s Whitney Aseyo took second in the 235-pound class followed by Basehor-Linwood’s Ivy Campos in third.

The girls’ wrestling postseason continues Feb. 14 with the regional tournament at Paola High School.

Swimming

Lansing swimming honored three seniors Tuesday at a six-team home meet at the Lansing High School natatorium. The Lions won the meet with 321 team points followed by St. James with 303.

Lansing’s Nathan Spikelmier, Robert Rowe and Basehor-Linwood’s Kade Imhoff – who swims with the Lions through a cooperative agreement – were honored at their last home meet.

The Lions return to action Monday for the UKC championships at Turner High School. The races are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.