Leavenworth wrestling honored six seniors Thursday in a home dual against Lansing at Leavenworth High School. The Pioneers fell to the ninth-ranked Lions by a score of 58-18.

Seniors Tyler Robinson, Anthony Garcia, Malcolm Turner and Julien Bell, as well as managers Katie Burks and Bailey Bacon, were honored prior to the matches beginning.

Leavenworth’s Julian Long(106-pound class) and Lansing’s Isaiah Kruse (113-pound class) got open wins to start the dual.

Lansing’s Tucker Bieber earned a disqualification win over Willie George in the 120-pound class.

Camden Maestas picked up a win for the Lions, defeating Turner by a 12-2 major decision in the 132-pound class.

Lansing’s Hartwell Taylor got the first pinfall of the night, defeating Hunter Iman in 1:58 in the 138-pound class.

In the 145-pound class, Leavenworth’s Shy’Ron McMurray scored three points as the third round expired to force an extra period but fell to Lansing’s Robert Burns 12-10.

Jack Knutson earned an open win for the Lions in the 160-pound class and Bell did the same for the Pioneers in the 170-pound class.

Lansing’s Lane Gates picked up a win against Eric Miller by pin in 1:28 in the 182-pound class.

Andrew Jackson defeated Leavenworth’s Hannah Jackson in the 195-pound class, winning by pin in 31 seconds.

Robinson capped his last home match with a pinfall win over Lansing’s Marcus Hester in the 220-pound class, defeating him in 1:22.

Lansing’s Kobi Lawrence closed out the night with a win against Garcia in the 285-pound class.