DODGE CITY — The Hays High boys basketball team remained unbeaten in Western Athletic Conference play, picking up a 69-48 win Friday at Dodge City.

The Indians moved to 9-5 overall and 4-0 in WAC play.

Hays High’s post players led the way. Dalyn Schwarz scored 19, while Dylan Ruder added 16 and Jace Linenberger had 10.

Dodge City dropped to 3-13 overall and 1-4 in WAC play.

The Hays High girls fell 56-34 to Dodge City. The HHS girls fell to 4-10 overall and 1-3 in the WAC while Dodge City moved to 12-4 overall and 3-2 in league play,

The Indians will play at Great Bend on Tuesday.