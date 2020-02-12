Basehor-Linwood boy’s basketball (12-2) extended its winning streak to nine games Tuesday with a 77-67 win against Leavenworth (4-9) after the Pioneers bid for an upset fell short.

The Bobcats took an 8-4 lead to open the contest but the Pioneers got within two at 10-8 behind back-to-back makes from JoVaughn Darthard. Sophomores Trevor McBride and Jordan Brown quickly flipped the momentum for Basehor-Linwood with five points in succession.

Bobcat senior Cory Davila got involved late in the first quarter with four points to help push the lead to 23-13 going into the second quarter.

Connor Younger took over in the opening minutes of the second with a quick layup, followed by a three-point play. He kept going until he had scored the Bobcat’s first 10 points of the frame, giving them a 36-20 lead. Corey Chatmon knocked down a shot to cut the lead to 14, followed by makes from Alex Mateski and Darthard to get the Pioneer’s deficit to single digits at 40-31. Leavenworth’s Kenyon Myers scored just before halftime and the Pioneers trailed 40-33.

Davila got the scoring started in the third quarter to prevent Leavenworth from continuing a run that started before halftime. Alan Robinson Jr. got on the board with a three-pointer to keep the Pioneers within single digits at 42-36. After Brown and Davila pushed the lead back to 10, Leavenworth went on an 8-0 run fueled by six points from Myers to get within one point at 45-44. Younger halted the run with a driving score but Leavenworth’s Nehemiah Griffin nailed a deep ball to give the Pioneers a 48-47 lead. The Bobcats took the lead back quickly after and carried a 53-48 lead into the fourth quarter after Brown knocked down a shot from just past half court at the buzzer.

Brown opened the fourth quarter where he left off in the third with another three-pointer, sparking a 9-0 run to give Basehor-Linwood a 61-48 lead. Carter Bergman knocked down a pair of free throws to keep the lead at 13 but Leavenworth rattled off a quick six points to make it a seven-point game at 63-56. Brown scored another six straight points for the Bobcats, but Myers kept the Pioneers within single digits. Basehor-Linwood was able to close the game out at the free-throw line and remain undefeated in the United Kansas Conference.

Brown led the Bobcats with 23 points, followed by Younger with 21. Myers led all scorers with 29 points.

In the girl’s game, Basehor-Linwood defeated Leavenworth 56-19 to move to 10-5 overall. The Lady Pioneers fall to 2-11. Basehor’s Lucy Lally led all scorers with 23 points.

The Bobcats return to action Friday when they face Lansing on the road. The girls are scheduled to tip at 5:45 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:15 p.m.

The Pioneers are also on the road Friday as they face Turner. The girls are scheduled to tip at 5:45 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:15 p.m.

In other action

Pleasant Ridge girls basketball (6-10) saw its three-game winning streak snapped Tuesday with a 61-54 loss against Oskaloosa at home.

The Lady Rams trailed by two at halftime but were outscored 21-10 in the third quarter and could not overcome the deficit in the final frame. Caitlyn Herbig led the Lady Rams with 20 points, followed by Kaija Nutsch with 16.

The Pleasant Ridge boys (8-7) snapped a three-game losing streak Tuesday with a 48-26 defeat of Oskaloosa. Walker Adams led the Rams with 14 points, followed by Gavin Van Dyke with 11 and Connor Gibson with nine.

Pleasant Ridge is back in action on the road Friday to take on Valley Falls. The girls are scheduled to tip a 6 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.