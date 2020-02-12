Topeka’s Lake Shawnee will be stocked with 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout on Feb. 22. This marks the second trout stocking of the 2019-20 Kansas trout season, which continues through April 15.

There will be a public viewing of the stocking beginning at noon at the main boat ramp on Beach Drive off of S.E. 29th behind Bettis Family Sports Complex on the east side of the lake.

The lake will be closed to fishing for a week to allow the fish the opportunity to disperse before it is reopened to fishing at 6 a.m. Feb. 29. Those wishing to fish for trout will need to purchase a trout permit in addition to having a valid fishing license.

MANHATTAN

K-State DU banquet, Big Bass Bash event coming up

A pair of events centering around Kansas State are coming to northeast Kansas in the coming months.

The Kansas State University chapter of Ducks Unlimited is hosting its banquet dinner from 6:30 to 10 p.m. March 20 at the Kansas State University Alumni Center in Manhattan.

The event will include a live and silent auction, raffles and dinner from Blue Hills Catering.

Tickets are $30 for a single, $45 for a couple, $15 for a Greenwing and $10 for a bottomless beer cup. Register by March 20 to receive a $25 raffle pack.

For more info on the DU banquet or to purchase tickets, contact Carter Claxton at 785-865-6136 or visit https://tinyurl.com/sj839gr/.

The K-State Fishing Team also is hosting its 2020 Big Bass Bass Fundraiser beginning with check-in at 5 a.m. April 18 at Melvern Lake in Lebo. First cast will be at 6:30 a.m., and the cost to enter is $75 per angler.

The tournament format will see four different weigh-in periods, with on from 7 to 9 a.m., one from 9 to 11 a.m., one from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and one from 1 to 3 p.m. Each angler can weigh one fish per period for all four periods. The top three fish weighed in per period will win cash or sponsor package prizes.

Takeoff and weigh-in will take place at the Eisenhower East Ramp. For more info, go to https://tinyurl.com/rycfhcq/.

LAWRENCE

Special Olympics benefit tourney on tap

A crappie tournament benefiting Special Olympics Kansas will take place April 25 at Clinton Lake.

Sign-in will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 a.m. at Boat Ramp No. 2, located next to the marina at 1329 E. 800th Road in Lawrence. Takeoff will be at first light, with the weigh-in at 2 p.m. Entry is $100 per two-person team, which includes lunch and is due by April 19. Registration on the day of the event will cost $125 per team. The Big Fish contest can be entered for an additional $20 individual entry fee.

For more information, contact Kim Brice at 785-424-0830 or by email at kbrice@lkpd.org. Registration available online at https://www.ksso.org/events/.

LUCAS

OCK event upcoming

The Outdoor Communicators of Kansas spring conference will take place from March 1-3 at Wilson State Park and Lucas.