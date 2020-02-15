McPHERSON — Two Salina Central wrestlers are headed home for the first official state-sanctioned high school girls wrestling championship.

Mustang junior Rebekah Franklin was a regional champion at 235 pounds and sophomore teammate Makayla Anderson took sixth at 170 pounds Saturday in the Kansas State High School Activities Association's West Regional at McPherson High School.

Both wrestlers punched their tickets to the all-class state tournament Feb. 27 at the Tony's Pizza Events Center. The top six finishers in each weight class from the West and East regionals qualified.

Franklin (13-2) came in as the No. 3 seed at 235 pounds and won all three of her matches by fall, taking down both of the top two seeds. She needed 4 minutes, 23 seconds to pin No. 2 Kimberly Vazquez of Wichita South in the semifinals, then took care of top-seeded Maddi Miller of Nickerson at 3:13 of the final.

Anderson (4-3) advanced to the fifth-place match where she lost by fall to Haley Phillips of Smoky Valley.

Great Bend won the team championship with 123 points, edging Garden City (122) by a point. McPherson was third with 100 and Emporia fourth with 99, while Central tied for 10th at 51.

The Mustangs also got nine points from Kate Jennings at 130 pounds and two from Ashley Abbot at 116.