It was not an ideal start for Lansing girl’s basketball (10-7) Friday after falling behind early to Basehor-Linwood (10-6), but the Lady Lions took control of the game before halftime and weathered a second-half comeback attempt to win 60-52. The Lady Lions fell into a 5-0 hole, forcing head coach KC Simmons to quickly use two timeouts to keep his team focused. “It’s not really an ideal situation,” he said. “Something we talk about a lot is not coming out flat and we kind of have a tendency to do that. I don’t know if we need to change our warm up or something but we just come out flat sometimes.” Following the second timeout by Lansing, they came out of the huddle and went on a 12-0 run to lead 12-5. Sam Moburg added another five points after the Lady Bobcats broke the run and Lansing led 17-7 after one quarter. The Lady Lions kept the momentum in their corner in the second frame outscoring Basehor-Linwood 13-4 in the opening minutes. Eight of those points belonged to Moburg, who provided a challenge to the Lady Bobcat defenders. “She (Moburg) goes at the basket and doesn’t try to fade away,” he said. “When she does that, she’s hard to stop and she did a good job finishing through contact in the first half.” Basehor-Linwood began its response cutting the deficit to 17 points trailing 34-17 at halftime. The Lady Bobcats came out with a full-court press to open the third quarter and effectively disrupted Lansing’s rhythm. Basehor-Linwood’s Lucy Lally and Adell Gore combined for a quick eight points to bring Lansing’s lead to single digits at 34-25. Riley Tinder started another 6-0 run for the Lady Bobcats which brought them within three points at 36-33. Caitlin Bishop halted the run with a three-pointer and the Lady Lions built back to an eight-point lead at 43-35 going into the final quarter. Simmons said preparing for Basehor’s press was part of the game plan. “We kind of know that’s Basehor’s go to,” he said. “If we beat the press tonight, we thought we’d have a good chance. It caused a lot of issues for us last time at their place so tonight it was either we turned it over or we got a layup.” Basehor-Linwood kept the deficit under ten for the entire fourth quarter but was unable to complete the comeback. The Basehor-Linwood boys (13-2) defeated Lansing 71-39 Friday behind 22 points from senior guard Connor Younger. The Bobcats have won 10-straight contests dating back to Jan. 4. Both teams traded blows in the opening minutes and were tied 6-6. Younger started to find his rhythm, knocking down two-straight three-pointers to quickly put the Bobcats up 12-6. Lansing senior Malik Benson responded with a three of his own but Younger stayed hot scoring four more points to give the Bobcats a 16-9 going into the second quarter. Basehor-Linwood started to build a lead in the second behind baskets from Jordan Brown, Ethan Wilkinson and Trevor McBride. Lansing’s Jake Jackson and Peyton Basler helped pull the Lions within 10 points with two minutes left in the half but Younger knocked down three in the final minute to help the Bobcats lead 34-22 at the break. The Bobcats opened the second half with an 11-0 run to lead 45-22 and Lansing was unable to recover from the deficit. Younger led all scorers with 22 points on 9 for 14 shooting from the field. Brown added 13 on 4 for 9 shooting. Davila scored 10 on a perfect night from the field that saw the senior make all five of his field-goal attempts. Jackson led the Lions with 13 points on 4 for 9 shootings, followed by Basler with nine points. The Bobcats return to action Tuesday when they host De Soto. The girls are scheduled to tip at 5:45 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:15 p.m. The Lions will be at home again Tuesday when they host Leavenworth. The girls are scheduled to tip at 5:45 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:15 p.m. In other action Pleasant Ridge boy’s basketball defeated Valley Falls 56-45 to move to 9-7 overall this season. Chase Wohlgemuth led the Rams with 13 points, followed by Gavin Van Dyke with 10 and Connor Gibson with nine. The Pleasant Ridge girls defeated Valley Falls 47-26 to move to 7-10 overall. Gabbriella Watkins led the Lady Rams with 11 points. Pleasant Ridge returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Silver Lake. The girls are scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m. Leavenworth boy’s basketball snapped a two-game skid with a 64-39 defeat of Turner Friday on the road to move to 5-9 overall. Leavenworth girl’s basketball snapped a four-game losing streak with a 64-29 win on the road against Turner Friday. The Pioneers return to action Tuesday when they face Lansing on the road. The girls are scheduled to tip at 5:45 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:15 p.m.