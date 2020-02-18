Postseason wrestling kicked off last weekend for local high schools at the United Kansas Conference Tournament at De Soto High School where Shawnee Heights claimed its second straight league title.

The Thunderbirds scored 220 team points in their winning effort, followed by Lansing (154.5), Turner (144.5), Basehor-Linwood (125), Leavenworth (78) and De Soto (74).

Basehor-Linwood senior Josh Willcutt was named the league’s Wrestler of the Year following his first-place finish in the 195-pound class.

Leavenworth’s Julian Long earned a second-place finish in the 106-pound class followed by Basehor-Linwood’s Sawyer Fox in third.

Bobcat freshman Bryce Ross took second place in the 113-pound class with a 2-1 record and both wins coming by fall.

Lansing’s Tristen Givens picked up third in the 120-pound weight class, followed by Leavenworth’s Willie George in fourth place.

Camden Maestas rolled through the 126-pound class for a first-place finish. Second-place finisher Connor McMillen from Basehor went the distance in his matchup with Maestas but lost in a 17-4 major decision.

Hartwell Taylor picked up another win for Lansing in the 132-pound class followed by Pioneer senior Malcolm Turner in third place.

Leavenworth sophomore Napoleon Cox finished third in the 145-pound class with a 3-2 record.

Jacob McClain of Lansing took first place in the 152-pound class with a 5-0 record and three pins. Second place went to Basehor’s Kaden Jacobson and third to Leavenworth’s Tristan Mercado.

Lion junior Jack Knutson came in second place in the 160-pound class after falling to Shawnee Heights’ Zack Gonzales by a 10-6 decision.

Lane Gates earned first place for Lansing in the 170-pound class with pinfall defeats in both of his matches.

Willcutt won all five of his matches in the 195-pound class by fall in an average time of one minute.

Leavenworth senior Tyler Robinson took second place after starting 4-0, all by fall, before losing to Willcutt in 1:59.

Lansing’s Andrew Shields earned a fourth-place finish.

Lansing junior Marcus Hester picked up third place in the 220-pound class after defeating Basehor’s Emanuel Vazquez by fall in the final round.

Zane Kinkaid earned second place in the 285-pound class for the Bobcats followed by Lansing’s Kobi Lawrence in fourth place.

Next up is the 5A Regional Tournament Friday through Saturday at Blue Valley Southwest High School in Overland Park.

Mat action is scheduled to begin Friday at 9 a.m.

Girls’ regional

The first-ever girls’ wrestling regional tournaments were held Saturday at Paola High School (east) and McPherson High School (west) to qualify athletes for the upcoming state tournament Feb. 27 in Salina.

Basehor-Linwood, Lansing and Leavenworth all competed at the Paola regional along with 62 other teams and made history, qualifying athletes for the first time in their program’s history.

The east regional was won by Washburn-Rural in Topeka with 190 team points.

Basehor-Linwood took ninth with 61 points, followed by Leavenworth in 15th with 43 points and Lansing in 31st with 26 points.

Basehor’s Olivia O’Donnell became the first-ever Bobcat to qualify for state with a fourth-place finish in the 116-pound class.

Olivia Crutchley became Leavenworth’s first girl wrestling state qualifier with her second-place finish in the 143-pound class.

Her finish gives her a first-round bye in the state tournament.

Basehor’s Cadence Christenson earned third place and qualified for state after defeating Baldwin’s Emma Grossoehme by fall in the third-place match.

Basehor-Linwood sophomore became the third Lady Bobcat of the day to punch her ticket to state with a sixth-place finish in the 170-pound class.

Hannah Jackson became the second state qualifier for Leavenworth with her fifth-place finish in the 185-pound class.

Whitney Aseyo took fifth place in the 235-pound class and became the first Lansing girl wrestler to qualify for the state tournament.

The Kansas girls’ wrestling state tournament is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Feb. 27 at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.