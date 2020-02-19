A win last Friday night over their city rival was a big step for the Salina Central boys. Tuesday's follow-up against Derby gave the Mustangs an opportunity to build on that momentum.

Central did just that, taking the lead for good late in the second quarter and making key free throws down the stretch for a 61-56 victory over the Panthers at the Central High gym.

The Mustangs' three-game winning streak is their longest of the season and put them a game shy of the .500 mark at 8-9 overall. Central is now 4-6 in Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I, while Derby fell to 11-4, 6-2.

"Obviously that's two big wins back-to-back against two really good teams," Central coach Ryan Modin said. "Derby has been playing great basketball and they are multi-faceted with a lot of great threats.

"Our guys followed the game plan. They executed and hit shots."

Central junior Caden Kickhaefer agreed.

"We've got a lot of momentum," Kickhaefer said. "Coach tells us to play like every game is single elimination. We're playing our hearts out and playing with a lot of energy."

Tuesday's game was only the second this season for Kickhaefer. He made his return from a knee injury in last week's victory over Salina South. Against the Panthers, Kickhaefer had a team-high 16 points and matched teammate Aaron Watson with eight rebounds.

"I didn't know if I would be able to play this year, so this is a dream come true for me," Kickhaefer said. "I've been trying to support my teammates through everything and now I'll give everything I've got."

There were 10 lead changes in the first half before Central closed the second quarter with a 9-2 run and led 35-29 at halftime. The Mustangs scored on five of their first seven possessions in the third quarter to go up 46-33, and still led 49-36 after a Kickhaefer 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter.

Central's advantage was 55-46 after Logan Losey's entry pass led to a Jevon Burnett basket in the paint with 3:30 to play. But Derby followed with eight unanswered points on the next four possessions to cut the lead to one (55-54) with 2:23 remaining.

"Derby comes at you and that's the best press we'll see," Modin said. "It's critical you don't turn it over and you have to knock down free throws when you have the chance."

The Mustangs were 6 of 8 at the line in the final 1:44. That included two each for Burnett and Watson, and one each for Micah Moore and Losey. Burnett, Watson and Moore each went to the line in one-and-one situations.

"We made some one-and-ones at the end and we haven't been doing that this year," Modin said. "They were all huge and they kept it a two-possession game."

Burnett had 11 of his 15 points in the second half, with Watson adding eight points to go with his eight rebounds. Reed McHenry had seven rebounds and the Mustangs finished with a 37-23 advantage on the boards.

Derby girls 69, Central 38

Derby remained unbeaten in league play and gave itself a two-game cushion over Central in the loss column with the wire-to-wire victory. Central's only two league losses this season have come against the Panthers.

Derby scored the first eight points of the game and led 22-11 after one quarter. The lead was 16 at halftime and the Panthers then used a 12-0 run to start the second half for a 53-25 lead.

"Derby is ultra-talented and as deep as any team in the state," Central coach Chris Fear said. "I think this has to be the best they've played all year. I've seen them on film and they put it all together tonight."

Derby (13-2, 8-0 AVCTL) got 10 first-half points from senior Heather Mills, including three 3-pointers. Senior Sydney Nilles then caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 13 of her 20 points in that period.

"The biggest disappointment for me is that we've been very good defensively this year," Fear said, "and they absolutely had us on our heels from the get-go. We work hard on transition defense and we were not getting there.

"There wasn't one thing we did particularly well, and that's unusual."

Central (14-3, 8-2) was led by sophomore Hampton Williams with 17 points and six rebounds. Williams went 9 of 10 at the free-throw line. Aubrie Kierscht had eight points and Peyton Griffin six rebounds.