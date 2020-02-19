HAYSVILLE — The Newton High School boys’ basketball team had one good-shooting quarter against top-ranked (KBCA, Class 6A) Campus, but couldn’t sustain the momentum, falling 83-56 Tuesday in AV-CTL I play in Haysville.

"We spend those time outs early to try and save some legs, but you have to tip your hat to them," Newton coach Andy Preston said. "In the second quarter, they weathered the storm. They really started to attack the basket. They settled in the first quarter. In the second quarter, they started going to the rim. They started to pound us on the glass."

Newton did show some improvement from the first meeting between the two teams. Campus scored 97 points in that game and won by 35.

Sterling Chapman led Campus with 21 points. Shawn Warrior scored 15. Keither Florence scored 13. Steele Chapman and Thomas King each scored 10 points.

Jaxon Brackeen led Newton with 12 points.

Newton jumped out to an 8-2 lead. A Matt Georgiou three with two minutes left in the quarter put Newton up 16-9. A Kolyn Sauceda trey with four seconds left in the quarter kept the Railers up 21-16. Newton hit five 3-pointers in the quarter.

Campus opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run, hitting its first three shots. The Colts pulled away by 12 at the end of the half, 39-27.

Newton went from eight of 14 shooting in the first quarter to two of 13 in the second. Campus went from seven of 17 in the first quarter to 11 of 16 in the second.

Campus opened the third quarter on a 10-2 run. Krogmeier hit three free throws with time expired to cut the Railer deficit to 15, 60-45.

A Brackeen trey got Newton within 12 with 6:32 to play, forcing a Campus time out. The Colts then replied with a 5-0 run. Campus extended its lead to 20 with 2:20 remaining.

Newton plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at second-ranked (Class 5A) Andover. The Trojans are 17-0 after a 56-51 win over Valley Center.

"You look at it as a challenge," Preston said. "It’s a chance to get better and play some of the best teams in the state. We look at Friday as another opportunity. This team is challenging for the title in 5A. It’s post-season basketball now. We’ll get a good test. This is someone we’ll see in sub-state, or if we get lucky enough, state."

NEWTON (7-10, 3-7 AV-CTL I) — Ruth 1 (2) 0-0 1, 8; Brackeen 1 (3) 2, 12; Petz 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Krogmeier 0 (1) 5-5 3, 8; Sauceda 0 (1) 4-6 5, 7; Nocenti 0 0-0 0, 0; Ray 3 0-0 0, 6; Georgiou 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Saucedo 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Mills 2 1-2 4, 5; Edwards 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 8 (10) 10-13 17, 56.

CAMPUS (17-0, 10-0 AV-CTL I) — Johnson 2 0-1 0, 4; Warrior 2 (3) 2-4 2, 15; Ster.Chapman 6 (3) 0-0 3, 21; Hall 1 2-2 0, 5; Selenke 2 1-2 2, 5; Jay 0 0-0 0, 0; Sosa 0 0-0 0, 0; Stee.Chapman 4 2-2 2, 10; King 4 2-3 3, 10; Florence 4 1-3 1, 13; Martin 0 0-0 0, 0; Tindall 1 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 28 (6) 9-15 13, 83.

Newton;21;6;18;11;—56

Campus;16;23;21;23;—83