HILLSBORO — Shawn Reed was looking for a low-scoring, methodical defensive grinder from his Tabor women.

The Bluejays delivered, and the result was a 47-43 victory over Bethany that mathematically eliminated the Swedes from the Kansas Conference title race.

With the loss, Bethany fell to 20-8 overall, 17-6 in the KCAC, but still will play a first-round home game next Wednesday in the conference postseason tournament. The Swedes wrap up their regular season Saturday against Sterling.

Tabor completed its regular season at 17-11 and finished fourth in the KCAC at 16-8. The Bluejays will entertain fifth-place Avila in the opening round of the tournament.

Tabor’s defense disrupted Bethany all night and 9-2 run that bridged the end of the third quarter and fourth that gave the Bluejays enough cushion that they were able to hang on for a win.

“We knew it was going to be that kind of game,” Bethany coach Keith Ferguson said. “Tabor really got up and guarded us well.

“Tabor completely took us out of what we wanted to do, and those kids really wanted a home playoff game. We’re going to have to bounce back and be ready (for Sterling).”

No matter what happens when the Swedes play Sterling, the top five playoff positions have been identified. Sterling will be the No. 2 seed and Bethany No. 3.

With scores hard to come by Tabor began to take command when Zoe Shieldnight scored in the paint at 2:14 of the third quarter to break a 30-all tie. Laney Swink converted a three-point play with the quarter winding down to give the Bluejays a 35-30 lead heading into the final ten minutes.

Bethany forced turnovers, but simply could not convert them into points. Tabor was kept the ball in Ashton Wiebe’s hands in the late stages and the sophomore point guard made all five of her free throws.

“They hit free throws down the stretch and we couldn’t catch up,” Ferguson said.

Lauren Welsch kept Bethany close with a pair of 3-point shots and the Swedes had chances to crawl closer than four, but Tabor’s defense continually turned them back.

Welsch led Bethany with 10 points, while Shieldnight had 11 to go with Wiebe’s 10 for Tabor.

Tabor men 89, Bethany 88

In a game with nothing but pride on the line, Tabor pulled out a last-ditch victory when Dezmond Barnes’ jumper from the corner beat the buzzer to give Tabor the one-point victory.

This was also a game to feature two of the top individual scorers in the conference, Tabor’s Tyler Zinn and Bethany’s Justin Jones.

Zinn came out on top of this battle as well, 45-37, when he hit 15 of 25 shots from the field, 6 of 11 3-pointers, and all nine free throws. Jones was 11 of 20 with three 3-pointers and went 12 for 13 from the line.

Tabor finished its season at 6-21, 4-20 in the KCAC while the Bethany (9-18, 6-17) plays host to Sterling on Saturday.

"I thought we guarded really well, but they got things going out of control and their guy got open,” Bethany coach Dan O’Dowd said.

The Swedes opened things up early, using a 17-2 run for a 38-19 lead with 5:11 left in the first half.

But Zinn led his team back, and once the Bluejays caught up at 63-63 with 8:11 to go, four points was the largest lead for either team.