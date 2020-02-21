The United Kansas Conference hosted its league bowling tournament Wednesday at Crown Lanes in Leavenworth.

De Soto won the boys’ tournament with 3,339 total pins, followed by Leavenworth (3,320), Shawnee Heights (3,146), Lansing (3,033), Turner (2,995) and Basehor-Linwood (1,922).

Tristan Smith led Leavenworth with a series total of 650 (229-206-215), followed by Michael Hoover with 592 (246-151-195) and William Ayers with 574 (180-186-208).

Hayden Hurley rolled a team-high series of 643 (190-238-215) for Lansing.

Basehor-Linwood’s Korbin Davis led the Bobcats with 418 total pins (161-120-137).

Shawnee Heights won the girls’ tournament with 2,662 total pins followed by Leavenworth (2,494), De Soto (2,477), Lansing (2,367), Basehor-Linwood (2,010) and Turner (1,958).

Chloe Herring led the Pioneers with a total series of 590 pins (218-184-188).

Her series was also the highest individual performance of the girls’ tournament.

Brooke Collins rolled a 483 (183-131-169) and Katie Goings scored 474 pins (170-160-144).

Jada Surritte was the top scorer for Lansing rolling a 513 series (173-139-201) followed by Cynthia Phillips with 468 (190-115-163) and Aubree Dutton with 435 (135-143-157).

Basehor-Linwood was led by Morgan McCarthy with 443 total pins (112-183-148) and Haley Hefton with 423 (116-108-199).

The Lansing, Leavenworth and Basehor-Linwood boys’ and girls’ bowling teams will be back in action Friday in a quad with Atchison at Crown Lanes in Leavenworth. The meet is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.