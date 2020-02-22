MCPHERSON, KANSAS — On Senior Night at the Roundhouse, the McPherson High School boys basketball team put on another offensive performance after defeating Circle High School, 65-43 on Friday night. The Thunderbirds fall to 5-13, while Bullpups continue to be unbeaten in the AVCTL Division III and are 13-6 overall.

The Bullpups offense played fierce from the start of tipoff. McPherson was ahead 21-6 by end of the first quarter. Circle didn't give in just yet as the second quarter belong to T-Birds after outscoring the Bullpups 12-7, but McPherson was still head by 10 at halftime, 28-18.

Hayes Schmid was lights out, especially from the three-point line. Schmid, who was among one of four seniors honored, dropped 23 points on the T-Birds, and 5 for 7 from behind the arc. Bullpups head coach Kurt Kinnamon couldn't help but be amazed on how his senior performed. Not only by his shooting performance he was also impressed with the way he was effective defensively.

"I like how his game has become more than just a shooter," Kinnamon said. "I told him when he came out that he brought tears to my eyes and the fact we didn't know that he'll be able to play, so I'm really happy for that."

Along with Schmid's 23-point performance, Cody Stufflebean and Seth Madron tied for 13 points. Stufflebean, a Kansas State commit who was also honored on senior night along with Sam Pyle and Cooper Courtney, was 5 for 7 from the field.

The highlight for Madron was dunking some baskets off of lob passes from Jayton Alexander, who picked seven assists to go along with six points performance. Madron also added four assists, two steals and two blocks.

"What was really good is we can run long possessions and then get a basket," Kinnamon said. "We made a conscious effort and Hayes (Schmid) figured it out by sprinting down the floor and get layups. I said that 'you guys are ought to be having a race every trip.' So we got some of that in and it still good night, and I'm really proud of these seniors"

No one from Circle finished in double figures. Eli Jacobson came close with nine points. Jake Shaults, Matt Hromek and Luke Beougher each tied for eight points. Circle has two more games left on its schedule.

The T-Birds will host Winfield High School next Tuesday and then travels to Buhler High School next Thursday. The Bullpups will complete their regular season the road as they take on Augusta High School next Tuesday.

Circle -- 6; 12; 11; 14; -- 43

McPherson 21; 7; 19; 18; - 65

Circle: Jacobson 9 pts., Shaults 8 pts., Hromek 8 pts., Beougher 8 pts., Hutson 4 pts., Middleton 2 pts., Ward 2 pts., Galloway 2 pts.

McPherson: Schmid 23 pts., Stufflebean 13 pts., Madron 13 pts., Alexander 6 pts. Courtney 4 pts., Pyle, Buckbee 2 pts.