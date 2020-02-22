Shawnee Heights boys basketball standout Nasier Anderson was having a relatively quiet outing Friday night against Leavenworth.

One rim-punishing dunk changed all of that in an instant.

Anderson converted a one-handed flush late in the fourth quarter to bring electricity to a contest sorely lacking in that department, the biggest momentum shift in an eventual 59-51 home victory for the T-Birds. The 6-foot-4 senior finished with nine points in the win, which saw Heights outscore the visitors 16-9 down the stretch.

Nursing a one-possession lead with 3:45 remaining, Anderson went up in traffic and finished the highlight-worthy dunk, forcing a Leavenworth timeout and even sending a handful of overzealous fans streaming out of the bleachers to congratulate Anderson on the bench.

Anderson then hit a free-throw try to make the Heights advantage 48-42, the first in a 9-for-12 performance from the stripe for his squad in the fourth quarter. Junior Andrew Rantz went 4 for 4 from the line in the final 30 seconds to ice the game for the T-Birds, who were 21 for 26 from the line overall.

Harvey Davis (14 points) was the only double-figure scorer for Heights, and after the game, head coach Ken Darting explained the T-Birds need more than flashy highlights out of go-to players Davis and Anderson.

“Real quiet. Real quiet. Didn’t neither one of ’em play like they have to. If those two play like the did tonight very often, we’re not going to be around very long,” Darting said. “But give credit to Drew Buchanan, Andrew Rantz, the people who came in. Zander (Putthoff) didn’t make a shot, didn’t play well. So we’ve got to lock down and get a little more consistency.”

Buchanan and Brent Showalter, reserves off the T-Bird bench, each hit a key 3 in the third quarter to keep the Pioneers at arm’s length.

“They were big (shots). Huge. Huge,” Darting said. “I mean, Brent hasn’t played 15 minutes all (season), but that’s what I like about Brent, sometimes too much. He’s got too much confidence. But you know, he goes in, he’s not scared and he knocks it down. And Drew isn’t scared. It was a big one, both of ’em. We needed it. We were struggling to score.”

Alan Robinson scored 27 points on 9-for-14 shooting with five made 3s to pace Leavenworth.

Heights’ season continues Tuesday at Basehor-Linwood. The T-Birds trailed the teams’ first meeting by just two with 31 seconds left, but a bizarre sequence that saw Heights commit four fouls in 3.2 seconds led to seven Basehor free throws that sealed the Bobcats’ 56-48 victory.

Darting on Friday called that finish “a fiasco” but said the down-to-the-wire ending was evidence that Heights has a shot against Basehor-Linwood, ranked sixth in The Capital-Journal’s Super 10.

“We can play them,” Darting said. “We have to play a near-perfect game and they have to be a little off. If we play them like we did tonight, it’s going to be real ugly.”

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS BOYS 59, LEAVENWORTH 51

Leavenworth;7;14;19;11;—;51

Shawnee Heights;11;15;17;16;—;59

Leavenworth (5-13, 2-6) — Jo. Darthard 1-8 0-0 2, Chatmon 0-4 0-0 0, Ja. Darthard 5-8 1-3 11, Robinson 9-14 4-4 27, Myers 3-8 0-1 6, Vaughn 0-2 0-0 0, Griffin 0-2 0-0 0, Byrd 1-1 0-0 3, Mateski 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-48 5-8 51.

Shawnee Heights (11-7, 6-2) — Johnson 1-7 7-9 9, Anderson 4-7 1-2 9, Watson 3-7 3-4 9, Davis 4-9 4-5 14, Putthoff 0-5 0-0 0, Olson 3-5 2-2 8, Rantz 0-1 4-4 4, Showalter 1-1 0-0 3, Buchanan 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 17-44 21-26 59.

3-point goals — Leavenworth 6 (Robinson 5, Byrd), Shawnee Heights 4 (Davi 2, Showalter, Buchanan). Total fouls — Leavenworth 20, Shawnee Heights 14. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — Robinson.