HESSTON — The Hesston High School boys’ basketball team found itself challenged Friday night by Nickerson in Central Kansas League play in Hesston before holding on for a 45-36 win.

Hesston improves to 18-1 and clinches a share of the CKL title at 7-1. Nickerson drops to 9-10, 4-4 in league play.

“They’re huge,” Hesston coach Greg Raleigh said. “We can’t expect to go five of 15 from the free throw line and 0 of 11 from 3 and expect to win many games. We had 13 turnovers, which is too many.”

Hesston was led by sophomores Brayden Schilling with 15 points and Cason Richardson with 12 points.

Nickerson senior Connor MacDonald scored 15 points with 13 blocked shots.

“We were struggling from the free throw line,” Schilling said. “They are a great team, obviously. We were able to get some turnovers and we got the win. We need a good practice on Monday and get back work.

“(Clinching a share of the league title) is awesome. We haven’t met all of our expectations. We didn’t meet our goal to be undefeated, but our next goal with being league champs.”

Hesston jumped out 6-0. Nickerson put in 6-foot-9 senior Connor MacDonald to slow the Swather offense down, posting five blocked shots in the quarter. Taking advantage of six Panther turnovers, Hesston still managed a 15-3 lead at the end of the period.

Nickerson turned the ball over on its first three possessions of the second quarter, leading to a 6-0 Swather run. Nickerson finally started scoring inside to spark a 6-0 run.

A Raef Tatro midcourt shot at the halftime buzzer cut the Swather lead to eight, 22-14.

Nickerson opened the third quarter with a 7-2 run. A Jake Proctor putback at the buzzer put Hesston up 30-24.

Hesston got back in command of the game with a 6-0 run to start the fourth quarter. A MacDonald three-point play got Nickerson within eight with 1:39 remaining. Hesston replied with a pair of Nick Arnold fast-break layups.

Hesston ends the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pratt. The Greenbacks are 2-17 after a 53-40 loss to Haven.

“If we beat Pratt, we probably play Halstead in the first round of sub-state,” Raleigh said. “Then it gets really tough.”

NICKERSON (9-10, 4-4 CKL) — L.Broomfield-Tate 0 0-0 5, 0l Salazar 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Miller 0 0-0 1, 0; R.Tatro 1 (3) 0-0 3, 11; Linn 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Peterson 0 0-0 2, 0; Crossman 1 2-2 4, 3; MacDonald 7 1-3 3, 15; TOTALS 9 (5) 3-5 19, 36.

HESSTON (18-1, 7-1 CKL) — Esau 1 0-1 1, 2; Schroeder 0 0-0 0, 0; Proctor 1 2-2 1, 4; Schilling 7 1-4 2, 15; Richardson 6 0-1 2, 12; M.Arnold 0 1-3 2, 1; Humphreys 0 1-4 4, 1; N.Arnold 4 0-0 0, 8; Schmidt 0 0-0 0, 0; Bollinger 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 20 5-15 13, 45.

Nickerson;3;11;10;12;—36

Hesston;15;7;8;15;—45