GIRLS SUPER 10
Team ... record
1. Topeka High (1) ... 19-0
2. Miege (2) ... 16-2
3. Liberal (3)... 19-0
4. Wichita Heights (4) ... 19-0
5. Aquinas (5) ... 16-2
6. McPherson (6) ... 18-1
7. Central Plains (7) ... 20-0
8. Andover Central (8) ... 17-1
9. KC Piper (9) ... 16-2
10. Olathe West (10) ... 15-3
6A GIRLS
Team ... record
1. Topeka High (1) ... 19-0
2. Liberal (2) ... 19-0
3. Wichita Heights (3) ... 19-0
4. Olathe West (4) ... 15-3
5. Derby (5) ... 15-2
Others — Blue Valley North 15-4, Dodge City 15-4, Olathe East 14-5, SM Northwest 16-3, SM West 13-5, Washburn Rural 14-4.
5A GIRLS
Team ... record
1. Aquinas (1) ... 16-2
2. McPherson (2) ... 18-1
3. Andover Central (3) ... 17-1
4. Seaman (5) ... 15-3
5. Maize (NR) ... 13-5
Others — Carroll 15-4, Maize South 15-3, Salina Central 14-4.
4A GIRLS
Team ... record
1. Miege (1) ... 16-2
2. KC Piper (2) ... 16-2
3. Nickerson (3) ... 17-2
4. Eudora (5) ... 17-1
5. Circle (4) ... 15-3
Others — Andale 13-5, Baldwin 14-4, Chapman 15-4, Clay Center 13-6, Labette County 14-4, Wamego 15-4.
3A GIRLS
Team ... record
1. Nemaha Central (1) ... 19-0
2. Riley County (2) ... 18-0
3. Haven (3) ... 16-3
4. Frontenac (4) ... 17-2
5. Scott City (5) ... 17-2
Others — Cheney 16-3, Cherryvale 13-4, Colby 16-3, Eureka 17-2, Galena 14-5, Halstead 16-3, Hugoton 13-5, Phillipsburg 17-3, Sabetha 17-2, Southeast-Saline 14-5, Wellsville 14-4.
2A GIRLS
Team ... record
1. Spearville (1) ... 20-0
2. Sterling (2) ... 17-2
3. West Elk (3) ... 19-0
4. WaKeeney (4) ... 19-1
5. Valley Heights (5) ... 18-2
Others — Chase County 17-2, Elkhart 16-4, Garden Plain 14-5, Hoxie 15-5, Jackson Heights 17-2, Jefferson North 16-2, Oakley 15-5, Uniontown 15-3, Wabaunsee 15-3.
1A GIRLS
Team ... record
1. Central Plains (1) ... 20-0
2. Olpe (2) ... 20-0
3. Cunningham (3) ... 20-0
4. Rural Vista (4) ... 20-0
5. Hanover (5) ... 18-1
Others — Argonia 16-4, Beloit-St. John’s 16-4, Golden Plains 20-0, Hutch Central Christian 17-3, Norwich 17-3, Otis-Bison 19-1, South Gray 18-2, St. Paul 16-4, Thunder Ridge 18-0.