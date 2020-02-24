Boy’s wrestlers from Leavenworth County punched their tickets to the state tournament this weekend in the 5A regional tournament at Blue Valley Southwest High School in Overland Park.

Lansing finished in seventh place as a team with 133 points, followed by Basehor-Linwood in eighth with 87.5 and Leavenworth in 11th with 67 points.

The Bobcats qualified seven wrestlers to the state tournament starting with Bryce Ross, who took sixth place in the 113-pound class going 3-3. Connor McMillen took fifth place in the 126-pound class with a 4-2 record.

Aiden Baker went 4-2 in the 138-pound class for a fifth-place finish. Kaden Jacobson went 4-1 and took third place in the 152-pound class.

Tanner Parish finished seventh in the 160-pound class with a 3-2 record. Josh Willcutt picked up second place in the 195-pound class going 3-1.

Lansing’s Tristan Givens qualified for state with an eighth-place finish in the 120-pound class.

Camden Maestas took second in the 126-pound class with a 3-1 record.

Hartwell Taylor went 4-0 for a first-place finish in the 132-pound class.

Jacob McClain did the same in the 152-pound class for first place. Jack Knutson went 4-2 in the 160-pound class for a fifth place finish.

Lanes Gates also earned a fifth-place finish, going 3-2 in the 170-pound class.

Dylan Ward took fourth-place in the 195-pound class going 3-2.

Kobi Lawrence rounded out the state qualifiers for Lansing with an eighth-place finish in the 285-pound class.

Leavenworth’s Julian Long took eighth place in the 106-pound class going 2-3. Napoleon Cox finished seventh in the 145-pound class. Tristan Mercado qualified with an eighth-place finish in the 152-pound class. Tyler Robinson earned first place in the 195-pound class with a 4-0 record.

Anthony Garcia went 2-3 for an eight-place finish in the 285-pound class.

The 5A state wrestling meet is scheduled to begin Friday and run through Saturday at the Hartman Arena in Park City.

Pleasant Ridge’s Robert Gwartney qualified for the state meet with a third-place finish in the 182-pound class at the 1-3A regional Saturday at Council Grove.

Gwartney will represent the Rams Friday through Saturday at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays.

Swimming

The 5A state boy’s swimming took place over the weekend at Capital-Federal Natatorium in Topeka and Lansing took 13th place as a team as well as placing multiple individuals on the podiums. The team of Mike Bresser, Vianney Verzola, Greyson Walker and Antonio DePaolis finished 12th in the B final of the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:48.33.

Walker made the podium in two individual events, placing third in the 50-yard freestyle (21.95) and second in the 100-yard freestyle (47.87). Walker’s second-place finish is the highest individual state finish in program history. The team of Nathan Spickelmier, Verzola, DePaolis and Walker took fifth place in the 200-yard free relay with a time of 1:32.66.

Leavenworth’s Curtis Springer earned an 11th place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (22.96) and third place in the 100-yard butterfly (53.77).