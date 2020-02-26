Basehor-Linwood boy’s basketball (17-2) clinched its second-consecutive United Kansas Conference regular-season championship Tuesday with a 71-41 win over Shawnee Heights at home.

The Bobcats honored five seniors on senior night as Connor Younger, Chase Torkelson, A.J. Cooper, Cory Davila and Ethan Wilkinson started their final home game.

Cooper opened the scoring for Basehor-Linwood with five of the team’s first nine points. The Bobcats’ defense kept the Thunderbirds’ offense under wraps in the first quarter and led 13-2.

Sophomore Jordan Brown wasted no time getting on the board in the second quarter in a sequence that saw him score 12 of the Bobcats’ next 15 points, on four three-pointers. The Thunderbirds successfully caught up in the latter half of the second quarter and trimmed the deficit to single digits at 31-22 going into halftime.

Brown opened the third quarter with a deep ball, then continued with a drive to the basket and another three, giving him seven of Basehor’s first ten points in the half. Carter Bergman pushed the lead to 14 with a layup and Brown knocked down another three-pointer to give the Bobcats a 48-32 lead going into the final frame.

Bergman pushed his point total into double digits with back-to-back three-pointers to push the lead to 56-33. The Thunderbirds were unable to get the lead back under 20 as Davila scored six points in the final minutes, capping his night with a one-handed dunk.

Brown led all scorers with 30 points on nine three-pointers. Bergman was second on the team in scoring with 10 points followed by Davila with eight and Younger with seven.

The Bobcats won their 14th straight game and will be the No. 1 seed in the sub-state tournament beginning Tuesday. The remainder of the seeds in the sub-state tournament will be decided when the regular season concludes Friday.

The Basehor-Linwood girl’s basketball team (13-6) won its third-straight game with a 42-34 defeat of Shawnee Heights Tuesday.

Shawnee Heights opened the game with three quick points but Riley Tinder scored four of her own to give Basehor-Linwood its first lead of the game at 4-3. Neither team was able to really get the offense going in the first quarter and the Lady Bobcats led 6-3 at the end of the period. Addison Penegar knocked down a three-pointer to put the Lady Bobcats up 9-3, but Heights bounced back with back-to-back scores to trail 9-7. Basehor struggled down the stretch of the second quarter and surrendered the lead going into halftime trailing 14-13.

Tinder started the second-half scoring but Heights pushed its lead to six points at 21-15. Seniors Sami Fisher and Lucy Lally started a 6-0 run capped by Alexys Augustine’s layup to tie the game at 21-21. Augustine scored the remainder of the Lady Bobcats’ points in the third quarter keeping pace with Heights to keep the game tied at 25-25 going into the final quarter.

Sarah Lawless got her first points of the game and gave Basehor its first lead since the start of the half. Isabel Sibert scored Basehor’s next eight points, capping her solo run with a pull-up three-pointer to put the Lady Bobcats up 35-27. Tinder added a couple more baskets for good measure and the Lady Thunderbirds were unable to close the gap.

Tinder led all scorers with 12 points, followed by Sibert and Augustine with eight each.

Basehor-Linwood will conclude its regular season Friday at Leavenworth. The girls are scheduled to tip at 5:45 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:15 p.m.

In other action

Lansing boy’s basketball moved to 12-8 Tuesday with a 68-30 defeat of Turner. The Lions led 41-19 at half and outscored the Bears 27-11 in the second half. Caden Crawford led all scorers with 14 points, followed by Derrick Robinson with nine and Peyton Basler with eight.

Lansing’s girls defeated Turner 54-14 to move to 13-6 overall this season.

Lansing will conclude its season on the road at Shawnee Heights Friday. The girls are scheduled to tip at 5:45 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:15 p.m.

Pleasant Ridge boy’s basketball fell to McLouth Tuesday 41-33 to move to 12-10 overall. Connor Gibson led the Rams with 13 points followed by Chase Wohlgemuth with 11.

The Lady Rams defeated McLouth 54-44 Tuesday to move to 8-12 overall. Kaija Nutsch led the Lady Rams with 18 points, followed by Gabbriella Watkins with 12, Audrey Barnes with ten and Caitlyn Herbig with eight.

Pleasant Ridge closes out the regular season at home Friday against Jefferson County North. The girls are scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Leavenworth boy’s basketball snapped a two-game skid and defeated De Soto 41-38 on the road Tuesday to move to 6-13 overall this season. JoVaughn Darthard led all scorers with 14 points followed by Kenyon Myers with 12.

The Lady Pioneers fell to De Soto 60-52 to move to 4-15 this season. Aleshia Jones led all scorers with 27 points.

The Pioneers will close out the regular season at home for senior night against Basehor-Linwood. The girls are scheduled to tip at 5:45 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:15 p.m.