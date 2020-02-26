Thirteen high school bowling teams competed at the regional tournament Monday at Olathe East Bowling Center to determine which teams and individuals will compete at the state tournament.

Leavenworth’s boys took first place with 3,298 total pins and Lansing followed in third with 3,138 to qualify for state as a team. Basehor-Linwood finished 12th with 1,821 total pins.

Lansing’s Hayden Hurley rolled the top series to take first place scoring 750 total pins (290-257-203) followed by Kenden Coleman in tenth with 583 (210-205-168). Leavenworth’s William Ayers took third with a 655 series and Tristan Smith finished sixth with 603. Both made the individual cut to qualify for the state tournament.

In the girl’s tournament, Lansing took second place with 2,533 pins to qualify for state as a team. Leavenworth missed the team cut for state, taking fourth place with 2,410 pins. Basehor-Linwood took seventh with 2,193 pins.

Lansing’s Cynthia Phillips took first place with a 540 series (179-162-199) followed by Abby Hausback in ninth with 466 (121-176-169). Leavenworth’s Chloe Herring finished in sixth place with 487 total pins to punch her ticket to state. Breanna Comer took 15th with 450 total pins but qualified for state as an individual by making the top-6 of individuals whose team did not make the top-3.

Basehor-Linwood did not qualify any individuals to the state meet and saw its season end.

The state bowling meet is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. March 6 at Northrock Lanes in Wichita.