The first-ever girl’s wrestling state tournament took place Thursday at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina and four area athletes took home medals, becoming the first girl’s wrestling state medalists for their schools.

Leavenworth’s Hannah Jackson took second place in the 191-pound class, becoming the top finisher in school history for girl’s wrestling. Olivia Crutchley finished fourth in the 143-pound class for Leavenworth. Olivia O’Donnell finished sixth in the 116-pound class and Mandy Wilson finished fourth in the 170-pound class.

Jackson started the day by defeating McPherson’s Madison Skytte by fall in 27 seconds. In Jackson’s second-round match against Washburn Rural’s Jaliah Johnson, she won in a tiebreaker period 2-1. In the semifinals against third-ranked Alicia Martin from Olathe North, Jackson trailed 8-5 after the first period. She used multiple takedowns in the final two periods to win by a 13-11 decision and advance to the finals to face Junction City’s Elisa Robinson.

Jackson faced off against Junction City senior Elisa Robinson, who went 29-0 this season and was the top-ranked wrestler in the state for her class. Jackson stayed on her feet for this 45 seconds but was taken down and defeated by fall in 1:15.

O’Donnell opened her day in the 116-pound with a win in the first round against Hutchinson’s Kylar Smith by 5-1 decision. She moved to the consolation side of the bracket after being defeated by Nickerson’s Nichole Moore by fall in 1:05 and defeated Garden City’s Esmeralda Corado by a 7-2 decision.

She fell behind 5-2 after one period in her next match against Burlington’s E’owynn Codney but fought back to a 5-5 tie after two periods.

O’Donnell took a 7-6 lead late in the final period but a penalty awarded Codney the tying point and forced an overtime period. She only needed 10 seconds to score a takedown and the win.

With a chance to reach the third-place match on the line, O’Donnell was defeated by Shawnee Heights’ Amelie Jungwirth by fall in 1:34.

Wilson defeated Valley Center’s Grace Timmons in the opening round of the 170-pound class by a 2-1 decision to advance to the second round. She then advanced to the semifinals after defeated Olathe South’s Abriel Lisk by a 2-1 decision, guaranteeing a top-4 finish. In the semifinal match against Council Grove’s Jolie Ziegler, Wilson was knocked into the consolation bracket after a defeat by fall in 20 seconds. She faced Timmons again in a rematch of their first-round match and won by a 6-5 decision. Wilson trailed 5-4 in the final seconds before scoring a takedown to secure a spot in the third-place match against Washburn Rural’s Rebekah Smith. Smith got the better of Wilson early in their third-place match and never looked back, scoring a fall in 2:07 to take third.

Basehor-Linwood’s Cadence Christenson won her first match of the 143-pound class bracket against Hoxie’s Ashlyn Kaus by fall in 2:51.

She went on to lose to Mulvane’s Kammie Schanz by 13-5 major decision. In her first match in the consolation bracket, Christenson defeated Emporia’s Gloria Peroza by fall in 3:27. Christenson needed to get past Trego’s Sydney Boyle in her next match but fell by fall in 27 seconds to end her day.

Also in the 143-pound class, Crutchley quickly advanced to the semifinals after a first-round bye and second-round win against Humboldt’s Cheyenne Harris by fall in 2:42. Crutchley was defeated in the semifinals by Pratt’s Livia Swift by fall in 1:56 to fall to the consolation bracket. She faced Boyle in a match to decide who would compete for third place and won by a 4-2 decision after controlling the majority of the match. In the third place match against Labette’s Abbie Jones, Crutchley controlled the majority of the match and led 4-2 going into the third period. With just over a minute remaining, Jones flipped Crutchley over, gained control and won by fall in 3:58.

Lansing’s Whitney Aseyo’s day ended in the consolation side of the 235-pound class bracket where she fell to Chapman’s Chelsey Armbruster by an 8-3 decision.

Aseyo dropped her first-round match to Great Bend’s Kyeal Mogbo by fall in 1:01.