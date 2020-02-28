Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

5 Pin;58;38

Eastgate Lanes;57.5;38.5

Some Beaches;52.5;43.5

Eastgate Chicks;49.5;46.5

Ballard Aviation;47.5;48.5

Osima;45.5;50.5

Family Ties;38.5;57.5

Ball Hugger;35;61

High Single Game — Tammi Frederick, 212; High Single Series — Barb Zenner, 546; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 691; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 1,915.

EASTGATE METRO

Eastgate Lanes;24.5;7.5

Todd’s Pro Shop;23;9

Team Retired;21.5;10.5

Hillsboro Ford;21;11

Gary’s Angels;20;12

Prestige Worldwide;17;15

Scotty’s Dogs;16.5;15.5

Fusion 5;15;17

Busy Bee’s;12;20

Looney Tunes;11.5;20.5

One Left;8;24

High Single Game — Men: Roger Joyal, 253; Women: Barb Zenner, 190; High Series — Men: Jamie Brockman, 699; Women: Melissa Barton, 508; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,022; High Team Series — Team Retired, 2,962.

EASTGATE V-8

Team Retired;24;8

Platinum PDR;20;12

We Need Some;18;14

Ball Busters;15.5;16.5

It Doesn’t Matter;15.5;16.5

Give ‘Em 3;14;18

Gear Heads;13;19

GGG;6;26

High Single Game — Men: Duane Clark, 236; Women: n/a; High Series — Men: Darrell Hunt, 628; Women: n/a. High Team Game — We Need Some, 987; High Team Series — Platinum PDR, 2,840.

SILVER TOPS I

Misfits;59.5;28.5

Hopefuls;56;32

Sassy Four;49.5;38.5

Rollaids;42;46

Lucky Four;32.5;55.5

Friends;24.5;63.5

High Single Game — Men: Jay Cook, 246; Women: Carol Lattin, 200; High Single Series — Men: Jay Cook, 588; Women: Carol Lattin, 522; High Team Game — Misfits, 711; High Team Series — Misfits, 2,012.

SILVER TOPS II

Curtis C’s;69;31

Winssome;62;38

3 G’s;56.5;43.5

Just Luck;56.5;43.5

Foxes;54;46

Die Hards;50;50

Teddy Bears;44;56

Shish Kabobs;41.5;58.5

Fearsome Foursome;38.5;61.5

Spare Me;28;72

High Single Game — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 288; Women: Vickie Cook, 208; High Single Series — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 649; Women: Vickie Cook, 561; High Team Game — Curtis C’s, 820; High Team Series — Curtis C’s, 2,331.

FRIDAY TRIO

Whatever;44;24

Rat Pack;42.5;25.5

Who Knows;42;26

Gutter Gunners;37;31

La Familia;33;35

I Don’t Care;33;35

Wgas;33;35

The Nines;31;37

Gutterball Shooters;27.5;40.5

High Single Game — Men: Jay Gunn, 244; Women: Paula Schrag, 213; High Series — Men: Jay Gunn, 672; Women: Paula Schrag, 531; High Team Game — Gutter Gunners, 597; High Team Series — Gutter Gunners, 1,747.