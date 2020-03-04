Basehor-Linwood boy’s basketball (19-2) opened its postseason Tuesday with a convincing 70-40 win against Turner (2-18) at home. The Bobcats trailed early to the Bears and led by only six at halftime before going on a 30-8 run in the second half to take control.

Turner opened the scoring from three-point range, knocking down its first two attempts. Jordan Brown and Conner Younger got buckets to trail 6-4. Both teams traded scores until Basehor scored five unanswered behind a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Younger to lead 13-8 after one quarter.

Turner scored the first four points of the second quarter to cut its deficit to one. Brown responded with consecutive baskets to help the Bobcats build a 24-16 lead. Turner stormed back again with six unanswered points to trail by two. Brown stopped the run with a layup then knocked down a deep 3-pointer in the final seconds of the half to put the Bobcats up 29-23 going into the break.

Cory Davila opened the second half with Basehor’s first eight points, followed by four from Younger in what turned into an 11-0 run. Adam Peterson scored six points in a quick burst to end the third quarter with Basehor up 50-31.

The Bobcats started the final quarter with another 11-0 run to lead by 30 at 61-31. From there, the Bobcats got their underclassmen in the game and advanced to the sub-state finals.

Brown led the Bobcats with 18, followed by Davila with 16 and Younger with 15. Ten total Bobcats got in the scoring column.

Basehor-Linwood will host the sub-state finals against Shawnee Heights (12-9) Friday. The Bobcats won both meetings against the Thunderbirds this season. The first came by a close margin of 56-48 at Heights while the second was a 71-41 win at Basehor-Linwood.

Pioneers’ upset bid comes up short

Leavenworth boy’s basketball (6-15) nearly completed an upset of third-seed Highland Park (14-7) on the road Tuesday but fell 43-38 in the sub-state tournament.

The Pioneers led 6-1 early with Kenyon Myers doing all of the scoring. The Scots went on a 10-0 run to lead 16-8 but the Pioneers answered with a 5-0 run of their own to trail 16-13 at half.

Highland Park got its offense going in the third taking a 24-15 lead. Behind eight points from Myers in the third and a pair of free throws to begin the fourth, the Pioneers cut the deficit to one at 28-27.

Leavenworth could not regain the lead but had a shot at game-tying 3-pointer that missed short. The Scots closed the game with two free throws and advanced to the sub-state finals.

Myers scored a game-high 21 points for Leavenworth.

Lions fall to Aquinas in OT

Lansing boy’s basketball fell to St. Thomas Aquinas 64-62 in overtime Tuesday in the first round of the sub-state tournament at home.

The Lions fell behind early 11-5 but used an 8-0 run fueled by Derrick Robinson and Malik Benson to pull ahead 13-11. The Saints tied it up at 13-13 before the first quarter closed and opened the second with a quick 6-0 run to lead 19-13. Benson drove to the basket two more times and scored to help cut into the lead. Jake Jackson knocked down a 3-pointer as the first half came to an end and the Lions trailed by two at 24-22.

Jackson opened the second half with a score to tie the game at 24-24. Robinson tied it up again at 31-31 with his fourth 3-pointer of the game. Jackson added another two points to give Lansing a 35-34 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Lions and Saints traded shots in the opening minutes before Peyton Basler nailed a 3-pointer to put Lansing up 42-39. The Saints pulled back into a tie at 42-42, only for Jackson to knock down another 3-pointer. The Saints outscored the Lions 12-6 down the stretch and had a 54-51 lead in the final 15 seconds. Benson drove to the lane, scored a circus layup while being fouled and sank the game-tying free throw to send the game to overtime. Aquinas got the first points of the extra frame but Trevor Couch scored his first points of the night with a 3-pointer to give Lansing a 59-58 lead. The Saints went on a 6-0 run to go up 64-59 and the Lions were unable to make up the deficit.

Robinson scored a game-high 19 points, followed by Benson with 17, Jackson with 11 and Basler with nine.