The seventh-seeded West Franklin High School girls basketball team took No. 2 Anderson County to the wire Tuesday in a first round sub-state matchup in Garnett.

The Bulldogs used a big fourth quarter rally to advance. West Franklin fell 41-37 after being outscored 19-6 in the final eight minutes. West Franklin led 31-22 heading into the fourth quarter.

Senior Brooke Flory paced the Falcons with 13 points.

Anderson County (41) — McCorley 1, Foltz 7, Kurtz 5, Schmit 3, Lutz 2, Kueser 1, Jasper 18.

West Franklin (37) — Judd 3, Hutchison 5, C. Ecord 6, Shotton 2, Swank 8, Flory 13.