Highland Park, seeded No. 14 in the Class 5A East, led Basehor-Linwood 31-29 at the half in Wednesday’s sub-state semifinal, but the No. 3 Bobcats outscored the Scots 44-28 in the second half to pull away for a 73-59 win at Basehor.

The 15-6 Bobcats will be at home Saturday for a 6 p.m. sub-state final against No. 6 Kansas City-Schlagle, a 68-50 semifinal winner over Pittsburg.

Senior Dariauna Carter scored a game-high 24 points with three 3-pointers in her final game for Highland Park (6-15) while sophomore Aisya Taylor added 13 points for the Scots.

BASEHOR-LINWOOD GIRLS 73, HIGHLAND PARK 59

Highland Park;18;13;14;14;—;59

Basehor-Linwood;12;17;24;20;—;73

Highland Park (6-15) — Washington 3 1-2 7, I. Carter 1 1-2 3, Mitchell 1 1-2 3, D. Carter 7 7-9 24, Taylor 5 3-3 13, Hobbs 1 0-0 3, Lee 3 0-0 6, Shutts 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 13-18 59.

Basehor-Linwood (15-6) — Tinder 3 8-9 14, Fisher 4 0-0 11, Lally 6 3-4 18, Gore 5 0-2 10, Augustine 4 2-2 11, Lawless 4 0-1 8. Totals 26 13-18 73.

3-point goals — Highland Park 4 (D. Carter 3, Hobbs), Basehor-Linwood 7 (Fisher 3, Lally 3, Augustine). Total fouls — Highland Park 18, Basehor-Linwood 14. Fouled out — I. Carter, Mitchell, Taylor, Gore.