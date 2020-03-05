Basehor-Linwood girl’s basketball (16-5) survived an upset bid and defeated 14-seed Highland Park 73-59 Wednesday at home.

The Scots opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers to go up 6-0. Riley Tinder and Adell Gore answered with six consecutive points for the Lady Bobcats to tie it up. Highland Park’s press caused problems early for the Lady Bobcats as they were outscored 11-2 in a stretch. Basehor got a couple of baskets from Tinder and Sarah Lawless to trail 18-12 after the first quarter.

Sami Fisher quickly tied the game up again at 18-18 with back-to-back 3-pointers. The Scots held on to a two-point lead for the next few possessions but Lucy Lally knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Lady Bobcats their first lead of the night at 23-22. Both teams traded shots, resulting seven lead changes down the stretch of the first half. Following Lally’s drive to the basket to give Basehor a 29-28 lead, Highland Park nailed a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the half to lead 31-29.

Fisher started the second half much like the second quarter with a 3-pointer to reclaim the lead at 32-31. The lead changed a few more times before the Scots built their biggest lead since the end of the first quarter at 38-34. Lally responded with a three to cut the deficit to one followed by an 11-0 run that gave the Lady Bobcats their largest lead of the game at 48-39. A three-point play from Lawless put Basehor up by 10 but the Scots added a bucket as the third quarter ended to trail 53-45.

Highland Park started the final quarter with consecutive scores to trail by just four at 53-49. Lally and Tinder combined for five points to hold Highland Park off but another 3-pointer cut the lead to 58-55. From there, Basehor-Linwood outscored Highland Park 15-4 to close out the game and advance to the sub-state finals.

Lally scored a team-high 18 points, followed by Tinder with 14, Alexys Augustine and Fisher with 11 and Lawless with nine.

The Lady Bobcats will host six-seed Schlagle in the sub-state finals. The Stallions defeated Pittsburg 68-50 in their sub-state final Wednesday. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Lady Lions advance to finals

Lansing girl’s basketball (15-6) defeated Bonner Springs 59-29 at home Wednesday to advance to the sub-state finals. The Lady Lions finished the season undefeated at home.

Lansing will play at De Soto (15-6) in the sub-state finals Saturday. The Wildcats defeated Spring Hill 54-45 Wednesday in their first sub-state game. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Lady Pioneers fall to Saints

Leavenworth girl’s basketball (4-17) saw its season end Wednesday in a 55-25 loss to second-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas (17-4). The Saints will host Shawnee Heights in the sub-state final Saturday. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m.