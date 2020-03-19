The 2019-20 high school season is over in Kansas.

A day after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced executive order No. 20-07, in which all of the state’s school districts would close their campuses and buildings through May 29 because of COVID-19, the Kansas State High School Activities Association followed her lead. After much deliberation examining every possible scenario, the KSHSAA canceled all spring championships, competitions and festivals for the remainder of the school year Wednesday afternoon.

"It’s never easy to have opportunities not afforded to kids that have been looking forward to them, may be in the middle of them or preparing for them," KSHSAA executive director Bill Faflick said following the decision late Wednesday afternoon. "It’s never easy.

"But the governor’s executive order really was the deciding factor for us. Even though we wanted desperately to continue on, we knew we couldn’t promote anything contrary to the expectations of best practice or mitigating the risk of coronavirus spreading and the impact of COVID-19."

Faflick and his staff spent all day Tuesday discussing options in anticipation of a decision coming from the governor’s office. Once Kelly gave her executive order, Faflick held an emergency meeting of the members of the executive board via a virtual conference call and had each of them listen to Kelly’s news conference.

Instead of making an immediate decision regarding the spring activities on Tuesday, the KSHSAA staff and executive board spent all day Wednesday exploring every option the KSHSAA had regarding whether or not some or any of the spring sports and activities season could be salvaged.

"We looked at options for individual sports vs. big team sports. We looked at options for starting late. We looked at options for a variety of different things and all of those were discussed," Faflick said. "We even looked at the option of just suspending and then coming back in a couple weeks with an update and then in another couple weeks with an update. That’s almost cruel and unusual because it would have been providing a hope when the reality is all medical indicators are now saying this might not be over at the beginning of summer and that might be the peak and it could last months beyond that.

"They’re saying that you don’t have a chance. I’m a pretty optimistic guy by nature, but with this it’s hard to give a positive spin on things and find optimism in the situation we face."

After weighing all the options, the KSHSAA decided to cancel all spring championships, competitions and festivals, encompassing all sports and activities. The organization issued a release late in the day Wednesday.