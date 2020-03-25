David Toelle was a busy man just two weeks ago.

In a two-day span, Toelle, Kansas Wesleyan’s sports information director, had traveled to Sioux City, Iowa, for Kansas Wesleyan’s opening-round contest with Mayville State (N.D.) in the NAIA D-II Women’s Basketball Tournament. He then returned to Salina to record statistics at the Class 4A state tournament.

The next day — March 12 — things took a toll on him and everyone else involved in sports. All sporting events, including the Class 4A state tournament that Toelle was working, were getting canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kansas Conference announced on March 13 that completions, travel and practices had been postponed, with the NAIA taking the next step with canceling all spring sports on March 16.

“Honestly, it came as a shock,” Toelle said. “The first two or three days, we just sat around and were like, ‘What do we do now?’ Summer was upon us before we expected it to be, and we were gearing up for a very busy spring. Sometimes you still run into that a little bit. We’re trying to get things figured out and see what we can do.

“We were gearing up for a very busy couple of weeks. We had a lot of games scheduled, and now it’s summer season for me.”

When things were put on halt, Wesleyan’s softball team was schedule to play a round robin tournament at Bill Burke Park. The Coyote baseball, tennis and golf teams had competitions in the near future, with the outdoor track and field team set to begin its season in April.

Toward the end of the first full week without sports, several of the KCAC SIDs, including Toelle, began a tic-tac-toe competition through each institution’s athletic Twitter page.

“That’s something that we can do to engage fans and keep the interest going in this time where everyone is at home pretty much,” Toelle said. “We don’t know what’s going on right now. Those kinds of things are the tip of the iceberg.

“There’s other things that we’re working on that are coming out. We’re still here and kicking.”

With no spring sports taking place, Toelle is now into an extended summer season. During this time, he’ll update record books while creating content for the remainder of academic year.

Several projects that the Coyotes’ athletic department is working on include a bracket challenge with 64 key moments in Coyote history. Every week, KWU fans will get to vote on Twitter for a certain Wesleyan game to be replayed on its YouTube channel.

Last week, KWU posted the Coyote volleyball team’s five-set victory at Ottawa from October. This Thursday, Coyote fans can relive KWU’s 42-7 victory over Baker in the NAIA Football Championship Series from November.

Toelle added that they’ll also be working on projects such as “The Howl” — an athletic band that’ll be debuting in the fall — along with Night With the Yotes, which is scheduled to take place on Aug. 15.

The KWU Athletic Department is trying to match what content the college is producing, and both parties are fully supportive on what they’re doing.

“We’re all in this together,” Toelle said. “It’s a challenging time for everyone.”