With just less than four months until the National Football League season is slated to begin, speculation is already running rampant about whether or not games will be played and how it will all be done.

While all of the circumstances involved will change as the offseason continues, the games on the schedule will be the games we see if and when the season begins. The Kansas City Chiefs’ schedule features a handful of exciting matchups, some hidden gems and only five playoff teams from 2019. Here are some interesting matchups and storylines on the 2020 schedule:

Preseason Week 2

I doubt Patrick Mahomes will even play in this game but the Chiefs travel to Glendale, Arizona, to face the Cardinals Aug. 22 and it will be a reunion of sorts for Mahomes and Cardinals’ head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who coached Mahomes at Texas Tech.

Week 1

Even if it is obvious, I can’t help but bring up the Houston Texans’ return to Arrowhead Stadium to kick off the season on Thursday Night Football Sept. 10. Texans’ head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien lost a 24-0 playoff lead and traded his best wide receiver for peanuts in the offseason. Mahomes vs. Deshaun Watson is shaping up to be one of the best quarterback matchups and should always provide an exciting game.

Week 6

In their second TNF game of the season, the Chiefs will go on the road to play the Buffalo Bills Oct. 15. The Bills will likely be one of the toughest defenses the Chiefs have played and their offense got better after adding wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the offseason. It is also an opportunity for Sammy Watkins to return to where he was originally drafted in 2014.

Week 11

The Chiefs will be coming off the bye week when they make their first trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in the new Allegiant Stadium Nov. 22 on Sunday Night Football. It will be the second matchup of the season and it should be obvious where each team is at by this point in the season.

Week 15

An easy storyline to grab on to this season is the matchup of Mahomes and Drew Brees when the Chiefs travel to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to face the New Orleans Saints Dec. 20. With the addition of Emmanuel Sanders at wide receiver, the Saints will likely be one of the most dangerous offenses the Chiefs face this season. With game-changers all over the field in Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and Jared Cook, the Chiefs defense will have its hands full.

