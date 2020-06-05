The city of Leavenworth announced Wednesday a rescheduled date for its 48th Annual Tennis Tournament that was originally postponed in May due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The event is now scheduled for June 26-28 at David Brewer Park in Leavenworth. Registration is open until June 24 with a max of three registrations per participant. Singles registration costs $15 while doubles are $25 per team.

Participants must be residents of Leavenworth County or champions of a previous tournament.

Registration must be completed online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/city-of-leavenworth-48th-annual-city-tennis-tournament-registration-107725503882. Contact Jim Mathis at 913-547-2599 or email him at jmathis3@kc.rr.com for more information.