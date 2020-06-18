Zach Moore pitched three scoreless innings and Zach Baxley doubled to score two runs in the top of the first inning as the Rose Hill Sluggers grabbed their second win of the season and have grabbed at least a series split with the Derby Twins.

Rose Hill improved to 2-1 with the 6-4 win over the Twins. They’ll get a chance to take the series on Friday night.

Moore had three strikeouts, including two in the bottom of the third inning to stop any momentum before the Twins could even get started.

Zach Baxley reached on an error by Juan Navarrete and would eventually score Adam Theis singled to score Baxley, making it 4-0 in the top of the third with two outs but the Sluggers would strand two to end the inning.

Mason Hartman and Jeremiah Ceasar would both score on balks to make it 6-2.

Derby scored two in the bottom of the sixth inning, cutting it to 6-4 through two-thirds of the game.

The Sluggers bullpen would come up big time over the final three innings. The bullpen would allow only one hit, while striking out four. Four different pitchers went six innings, giving up only four hits.

Tanner Leslie picked up the save as he held the Twins scoreless and struck out one in the final game frame.

Ceasar led the Sluggers, going 2-for-4 with two runs and a stolen base.

Boston Dowd was the loss for Derby. He went two innings, giving up three hits and three earned runs.

Rose Hill gets a day off on Thursday but they go for the series win on Friday in Derby. The Sluggers will play the Great Bend Bat Cats in a four-game series starting on Saturday in Great Bend.

ROSE HILL -- 301 002 000 6;8;3

DERBY -- 000 202 000 4;6;3

W - Moore (1-0) L - Dowd (0-1)